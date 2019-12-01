Danger is David Fizdale's Middle Name

Of all the analogies that could go along with this Knicks season thus far, perhaps a burning building is most fitting.

So when head coach David Fizdale was asked pregame why an FDNY fleece has become his go-to pregame outfit of choice, and he answered that it's a way to remind himself that he needs to go towards the blazes just when everyone else is fleeing them, something tells me the irony wasn't lost on him.

Here, after all, is the man many fans feel is most responsible for blazes engulfing the Garden amidst the Knicks 4-15 start. That he's taking it in stride and with a sense of humor is either refreshing or tragic, depending on your point of view.

What can't be disputed is that he's not remotely ready to let go of the rope, despite the fact that New York might be a loss to the Celtics away from posting the same record in their second 10 games as they did in their first 10.

Does that matter? To the men in the locker room, it likely does, but whether it brings differing results is another matter altogether.

One of those players is Kevin Knox, who recorded the first DNP-CD of his career in the Knicks last game, a close loss in Philadelphia. Most of the pregame talk was about Knox and how he was taking the benching (with a completely positive attitude, according to the coach) and whether he could still develop if he wasn't seeing game action (yes indeed, or so Fiz believes).

Part of that is making sure he stays involved in other ways aside from playing in games, which Fizdale says is happening. It would seem that such a thing would be key to Knox's demotion having a long term payoff. Otherwise, it's just a referendum on a high pick wasted - one the organization couldn't afford to waste.

Perhaps we get clarity on whether it's working as soon as tonight. Or it might take the whole season...or longer. Regardless, the coach is sticking to his guns and won't be deterred from what he believes is the right thing to do.

How long he gets the chance to do just that may depend on whether, the next time he runs into this burning building, he's able to do something that hasn't happened much this year:

Put out some of the flames.