Donovan Mitchell Traded to Cavs; What Do Knicks Do Next?

The NBA world is still in shock after the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. In the immediate aftermath, it appears that there was no team that came out a bigger loser than the New York Knicks.

Despite months of speculation that foresaw Mitchell returning home to New York, the Knicks walk away with nothing but pieces to pick up. A good part of the roster outside of Jalen Brunson had been dangled in these trade talks, which isn't a good way to build chemistry for the long season ahead.

The Knicks did right by R.J. Barrett by extending his contract, but what will the team do with Julius Randle and Obi Toppin? Both big men were part of trade discussions, and it's now almost certain that both players will be with the Knicks for the foreseeable future.

There is time to make a deal before camp, but certainly not for a player of Mitchell's caliber, which means the Knicks will ride with Randle, Brunson, and Barrett as the team's top trio this season. The team has already reportedly placed Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on its radar, but it's more this his services could be sought closer to the trade deadline.

The Knicks have tried for years to build a team through free agency and the draft, hoping the New York market can attract the biggest and brightest stars. This plan has failed in nearly every iteration for the past 20 years.

But just because you fall down, doesn't mean you stay down. The Knicks will have to be patient but expect them to fight for a similar deal at the trade deadline or next offseason. After trading their first-round pick this season to build future draft capital, New York is committed to this route and they'll have to stay on the highway until the next exit arrives.

When they exit presents itself, of course, remains to be seen.

