Former Knicks Center Enes Freedom Parties With FBI

The free agent and political activist spent his 30th birthday with FBI agents.

Enes Freedom remains an NBA free agent, but that didn't stop him from celebrating his 30th birthday party with another three-letter acronym. 

Freedom, who spent two years with the New York Knicks, shared on Twitter that he spent his birthday Friday with the FBI, thanking the organization for the festivities on his account. The tweet has drawn a polarizing response from his nearly 800,000 followers. 

https___dailyknicks.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1058978282

Freedom with the Knicks

sneakers-1

An example of Freedom's activism, criticizing Nike's business in China

VZTAAK23CNALFBEV643FPSAA7Y-scaled

Freedom with the Celtics

"One of my best and definitely the most unique birthdays ever," said Freedom, surrounded by agents whose faces have been blurred out. "Special thanks to all the agents out there who are putting their lives on the line to protect America. We appreciate your service."

The center's relationship with the federal agency likely stems from their communication in 2019, when they interviewed him after threats on his life were made in wake of his criticism of Reccip Tayyip Erdogan, the president of his native Turkey. 

Freedom, previously known as only as Enes Kanter, was traded to the Knicks in the 2017 deal that sent Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 14 points and 10.8 rebounds with New York. Freedom's NBA last service came with the Boston Celtics in February, shortly before he was waived by the Houston Rockets following a trade.

Since his release, Freedom has focused on his political activism, continuing to criticize the NBA's relationship with China in the wake of alleged human rights abuses. Freedom has hinted that his release from Houston was made in response to his activism, an allegation that NBA commissioner Adam Silver has denied. 

