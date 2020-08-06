Morning Knicks 8/6: Fizdale Praises Thibodeau, Coping With Porzingis Bubble Success, and More

-Many people in the basketball world have given their opinion on the hiring of Tom Thibodeau. Now, the Knicks' former head coach, David Fizdale has spoken out with all positive comments. Fizdale had an interview on Sirius XM NBA Radio yesterday in which he said the hiring of Thibodeau was a "great" one and that the former Bulls and Timberwolves head coach would do well in New York. You can read more about Fizdale's interview from SNY's Ian Begley.

Begley talked to another person who's opinion certainly holds weight. Begley spoke with former Knicks' assistant Jeff Nix about Thibodeau, as the two spent time together under Jeff Van Gundy. Nix, like Thibodeau, understands what it's like to coach in New York. Nix feels like Thibodeau has proven himself as both an assistant and head coach and that he's perfectly capable coaching younger players. As Nix says in the article, "You want to learn from one of the best coaches? And you want to be held accountable? Then you want to play for Tom Thibodeau."

Begley also spoke with B.J. Armstrong, the former agent of Derrick Rose, on the latest edition of his video series, The Putback. Armstrong knows Thibodeau well due to Rose's time in Chicago, and he had high praise for the Knicks' new coach. They also talked about the 90s Knicks, making this video a must-watch.

-Kristaps Porzingis has been playing at a high level in the NBA restart with back-to-back 30-point games to kick off the Mavs' schedule. It can be uncomfortable for Knicks fans to watch Porzingis succeed. He was a player who was their savior, that they loved so dearly, and now when he does well, it reminds them of the bad breakup and terrible trade that sent him to Dallas. If you're struggling with Porzingis's success in the bubble, you're not alone. GQ's Michael Pina spoke with several Knicks' fans (including our own Jonathan Macri) about how they are handling his strong play, and the read is hilarious, sad, and therapeutic.

-Even if the Knicks draft their point guard of the future with their lottery pick, it makes sense to sign a veteran as a steadying presence, especially if Elfrid Payton is not brought back. Our own Kris Pusiainen put out a video and article on three experienced options the Knicks could bring in to run the show. Two players Kris suggests have spent some time under new head coach Tom Thibodeau, but the ideal choice for Kris is one guard in the bubble right now who's contributing for a top-four team in the East.

-Yesterday was the birthday of one of the greatest Knicks of all time, Patrick Ewing. If you haven't already, check out our own Kaelin Tully's three-part piece on the greatness of Big Pat's career and why Knicks and NBA fans alike need to appreciate him for who he was.