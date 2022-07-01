Skip to main content

Homecoming: Knicks Out-Duel Mavs to Sign Jalen Brunson to $104 Million Contract

The Mavs were set to meet with Brunson at one point, but that meeting was called off after Dallas realized it was going to be a waste of time.

The New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks each gave themselves an assignment entering NBA Free agency: Get Jalen Brunson.

The Knicks succeeded at the assignment, somehow beating the "home-team'' Mavs - maybe by doing a better job being the "home team.''

In Dallas, this is a failed assignment, as staying with the Mavs obviously wasn’t Brunson’s top priority - to the point where the Mavs are claiming he didn't even give them a chance to offer.

Brunson on Thursday agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks shortly after NBA free agency began. It can be argued that there was a bit of a dog-and-pony show with the Knicks announcing that they were “meeting” with the player … but that smelled mostly like a reaction to the Mavericks’ gripes about “tampering.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mavs were set to meet with Brunson at one point, but that meeting was called off after Dallas realized it was going to be a waste of time.

After pulling off a career-best year with averages of 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, Brunson followed it with postseason heroics. With Luka Doncic sidelined for the first three games of the Mavericks' first-round series against the Utah Jazz, Brunson averaged 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Brunson's perceived value soared after leading the Mavericks to a 2-1 record to begin their series against the Jazz without Doncic. He continued to make a significant impact with averages of 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 18 playoff games as the Mavericks made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavericks had initially hoped a five-year, $106 million contract offer would be enough to secure Brunson's signature. Instead, Brunson leaves the shadow of Doncic to come to New York to run his own show ... in his actual home town.

Snip20220630_104
News

Report: Isaiah Hartenstein Agrees to Sign with Knicks on Guaranteed Deal

By Geoff Magliocchetti4 hours ago
Snip20220630_102
News

Report: Jalen Brunson to Sign Monster Deal With Knicks

By Geoff Magliocchetti5 hours ago
kevin-durant-12182021-getty-ftr_edvj8hyk7eiz1w09qqo8mmh6a
News

Escape From New York: What’s Kevin Durant Goal in Trade Ask from Nets?

By All Knicks Staff6 hours ago
1209561585
News

Knicks Signing Jalen Brunson - And Keeping Mitchell Robinson?

By Geoff Magliocchetti13 hours ago
Snip20220628_77
News

Report: Knicks Gain Space for Brunson, Trade Burks & Noel to Detroit

By Geoff MagliocchettiJun 28, 2022
brunson knicks
News

Did NBA Draft Seal Knicks Management's Fate?

By Geoff MagliocchettiJun 28, 2022
fhc5m1im8npe3eygiekm
News

Report: Knicks Could Be Jalen Brunson's 'Inevitable Destination'

By Grant AfsethJun 28, 2022
brunson
News

'Things Have Shifted'; Report Pushes Jalen Brunson in Knicks' Direction

By Geoff MagliocchettiJun 28, 2022