Morning Knicks 7/8: Hurdles in Acquiring Devin Booker, Looking Back at Tim Hardaway Jr., and More

Chris Molicki

-It was reported by Marc Berman of The New York Post that Devin Booker could be the most likely option for the Knicks to chase as a disgruntled star. But SYN's Ian Begley says that it won't be that easy. Begley wrote his most recent mailbag, with the main topic being the chances of Booker heading to New York. Begley explained that the leverage Booker has is low because he's under contract for the next four seasons with Phoenix. While it's possible that Leon Rose's connections may lure Booker or other stars to the Garden, it may not happen before the end of next season. This will knock the wind out of the sails of some Knicks fans, but if Rose is forced to be patient, it could work out best for the franchise.

You can read Begley's full mailbag here, which also discusses the Knicks' head coaching search, the idea of bringing back Marcus Morris in free agency, the team's cap space situation, William Wesley's influence on James Dolan, and more.

-The Knicks have had some truly disastrous free agency periods recently with some good ones mixed in. The writers of Knicks SI are here to give you our most important memories from previous Knicks' summer signings (or lack thereof). First up is our own Jonathan Macri, who wrote about the acquisition of Tim Hardaway Jr. Jonathan felt like the Knicks were being patient during the summer of 2017 and finally rebuilding the right way. Then, the former Knick Hardaway Jr. rejoined the squad for a massive contract, one that was later attached to Kristaps Porzingis in a deal to Dallas. The rest was history.

