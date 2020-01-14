Knicks to Sign Kenny Wooten to a Two-Way Deal

Some big-time bounce could be coming to the Madison Square Garden floor soon. According to Shams Charaina of the Athletic and Stadium, the Knicks waved Ivan Rabb and are signing Kenny Wooten to a two-way NBA deal. Wooten is currently a member of the G League Westchester Knicks. He was signed as an undrafted free agent this summer by New York and played his college hoops at Oregon where he was a two-time member of the Pac-12 All-Defensive team.

Wooten is a high flying forward and has created some crazy highlights during his time in the G League. You don’t believe me? Check them out below.

When the time comes for Wooten to make his Garden debut, anyone sitting on the lower level has to ready to catch the ball, because whenever he gets a block the ball seems to go into orbit (or at least out of the camera’s angle).

In Westchester, the athletic forward is averaging 7.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game. He has 79 blocks so far which leads the G-League in total blocks for the season. It is hard to watch Wooten play and not think a little bit about Mitchell Robinson. Robinson’s stats from his rookie year with the Knicks are similar to the numbers Wooten has put up thus far in G League. Robinson averaged 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game last season.

And oh yeah, it looks like Knicks Jerry Ferrara or “Turtle” from Entourage approves of this move.