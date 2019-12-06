Knicks Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Trail Nuggets by 22 at Half

Lauren Russell

At the end of the first quarter, the Knicks were down by six points. One quarter later the Knicks are down by more than triple that, as the Nuggets lead the Knicks 67-45.

Denver has been thriving from downtown and the Knicks don’t seem to have an answer. The Nuggets are shooting 61% from 3 and have already hit 11 3’s at half. The Nuggets aren’t just shooting well from 3 they are also hitting 60% of their shots from the floor in general.

After scoring 27 points in the first quarter the Knicks offense cooled down, putting up 18 points in the second quarter.

The biggest sequence of the first half had to be Kevin Knox blocking Juancho Hernangomez’s fast-break shot, falling to the floor because it was so powerful, then getting up and hitting a three at the other end, it electrified the Garden.

Mitchell Robinson has also been a bright spot in this one. So far, he has put up 11 points and 5 rebounds. Like fellow second-year player Kevin Knox, Robinson energized the Garden dunking a lob from Elfrid Payton. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Knicks to Return from Injury in Matchup with Nuggets

Lauren Russell
0

Marcus Morris, Frank Ntilikina, and Elfrid Payton are all available for tonight's game

Howard Megdal

Good stuff from Matt Ellentuck on the Knicks and development.

0

WATCH: What Brett Brown and Sixers can teach the Knicks about rebuilding

Howard Megdal
0

Answers from our neighbors to the south

After another loss, the Knicks bandwagon is empty...and they know it

Jonathan Macri
2 0

The Knicks fall 113-104 to the Celtics in predictable fashion

Marcus Morris, Frank Ntilikina Out Monday

Howard Megdal
0

Some interesting combos ahead

Knicks hang tough with Celtics

Jonathan Macri
0

New York and Boston go into halftime tied at 58

Danger is David Fizdale's Middle Name

Jonathan Macri
0

The Knicks head coach isn't letting the noise distract him from his mission

Fizdale’s faith in Ntilikina continues to grow

David Vertsberger
0

WATCH: Talking Turkey with David Fizdale

Howard Megdal
0

On corn pudding and nostalgia

WATCH: RJ Barrett talks about returning to Toronto

Howard Megdal
0

The Canadian hero goes home again