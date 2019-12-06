Knicks Trail Nuggets by 22 at Half

At the end of the first quarter, the Knicks were down by six points. One quarter later the Knicks are down by more than triple that, as the Nuggets lead the Knicks 67-45.

Denver has been thriving from downtown and the Knicks don’t seem to have an answer. The Nuggets are shooting 61% from 3 and have already hit 11 3’s at half. The Nuggets aren’t just shooting well from 3 they are also hitting 60% of their shots from the floor in general.

After scoring 27 points in the first quarter the Knicks offense cooled down, putting up 18 points in the second quarter.

The biggest sequence of the first half had to be Kevin Knox blocking Juancho Hernangomez’s fast-break shot, falling to the floor because it was so powerful, then getting up and hitting a three at the other end, it electrified the Garden.

Mitchell Robinson has also been a bright spot in this one. So far, he has put up 11 points and 5 rebounds. Like fellow second-year player Kevin Knox, Robinson energized the Garden dunking a lob from Elfrid Payton.