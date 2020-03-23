Lauren Russell's Championship or Bust Knicks 2k Squad

My 2K team was born out of panic.

It's my 'spring break' and I'm living that quarantine life like the rest of New York, so you know I have anything but a normal sleep schedule. I woke up from a nice 10-hour sleep at 11:45am, grabbed my phone, and saw all these notification from our Knicks SI slack about our 2k draft. I then saw that I had the number 1 overall pick and had been on the clock since 11:12 am. This is what I looked like in that moment.....

I started getting all panicky because I didn't want to be THAT person who holds the draft up. So as fast as I could I typed "I will take Pat (Patrick Ewing)" into the chat. After I sent my pick I realized there was a 2k database with the ratings of all these Knicks legends in the game. Unlike I assumed Ewing is not the highest-rated Knick ever in 2K, he has a 95 rating while Fraizer has a 97. I was fine with my pick though, I had faith in Ewing.

We were doing a snake draft, so I had to wait a long long time until my next pick. I thought Jeremy Lin would somehow fall to me, he did not. So, I decided my plan would be to go with the guys who had the highest 2k ratings. I picked Dick Barnett who is an 87 overall on the All-Time New York Knicks 2k team. Since this is a snake draft I also had the next pick, it might be a little controversial but I chose Kristaps Porzingis who is an 85 overall and is also on the Knick's All-Time 2k team.

After another long wait, it was time for my final two picks. Crazy, right? I knew I needed a point guard and a small forward. I went with current Knick Elfrid Payton, to run the point. He has a solid 78 overall rating in 2k and should be good at setting up guys like Porzingis and Ewing. With my final pick, I chose the highest-rated small forward left in Charles Smith. He has a 74 overall rating.

During the draft, I was not super happy with my team. I think I was just upset about not getting Linsanity, I had my heart set on him. But, once the draft finished and I saw the full team I realized I had some players with great ratings.

With no sports on, this 2k squad is everything right now. My competitive self is going to be way too invested in my team. It's championship or bust. So, LET'S GOOOO!!