Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: We have a loser

David Vertsberger

Welcome to the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon, in which eight of our writers drafted every Knick available to us in NBA 2K20 in order to simulate a loser-take-all single-elimination bracket of the worst players to ever dawn the blue-and-orange. We will be posting results, interviews with the general managers and accompanying highlights with every game. Please note that if any jersey numbers that seem off or any players that weren't drafted end up getting minutes, it was due to a limitation in the game. Enjoy!

--

After seven grueling, grinding, borderline unwatchable games, we've made it to the end. Which team, to its core, embodied the hopelessness of the New York Knicks past and present best?

"Man it feels so great to lose," Chris Molicki of Team Chris said following a narrow 87-85 loss. "The G-League strategy really worked with Iggy and Wooten, but Bullock and Ellington really provided a spark to be truly awful." 

In the closest game of the tournament, it was clutch performances from Team Chris that just avoided victory at the hands of Team Alex. Wayne Ellington shot 5-for-19 from downtown, (and 0-for-5 from two-point range) laying enough bricks to rebuild entire Manhattan neighborhoods. Every player on his team stepped up, each recording at least four turnovers to help the cause.

Team Alex was just competent enough to come away victorious. Greg Anthony and Mike Bibby turned in decent performances, and Bobby Portis at the point guard position just didn't bring the sufficient amount of horrible necessary. 

"Point Bobby had a good run while it lasted," Wolfe said. "Not too shabby of a result overall when I got stick picking sixth in the draft." 

The big question remains, what will Chris Molicki do now that he's the champion? 

"JR and I are going out tonight and painting the town."

image0 (5)
Team Chris
image1 (6)
Team Alex
