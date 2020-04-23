Knicks 2K20 Tankathon draft: David's tankathon team

(Our Knicks SI staff has assembled a tankathon team out of a draft from the NBA 2k20 universe, to try and lose out. Here's David Vertsberger's entry in that contest.)

To get specific, I've successfully drafted the most horrific, unwatchable, unplayable, embarrassing compilation of Knicks characters in the world. Other teams may have drafted in hopes of being really bad at basketball - I've drafted a team that won't be playing anything resembling the sport.

Put it another way - my opponents are playing eight-dimensional chess while I'm playing tic-tac-toe.

Notice the five names I've taken - all bigs. And Mitchell Robinson is going to be handling the point guard duties. I've truly broken the game. How will my team score when they can't get across halfcourt?

Phil Jackson was my first pick, setting the tone early with a guy that can't really shoot. Charles Smith and Taj Gibson followed suit. Charles Oakley was the highest rated guy I picked, good luck being that good at shooting guard.

Really, I feel bad for the rest of the competitors. We're going to get wiped the floor with. We may not score, once, on anything other than an offensive rebound. We are the worst there is, and when I look at our opponents, I only see a bunch of determined, talented, destined-for-greatness winners.