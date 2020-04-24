AllKnicks
Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: Team Macri puts up just 73 points to advance

David Vertsberger

Welcome to the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon, in which eight of our writers drafted every Knick available to us in NBA 2K20 in order to simulate a loser-take-all single-elimination bracket of the worst players to ever dawn the blue-and-orange. We will be posting results, interviews with the general managers and accompanying highlights with every game. Please note that if any jersey numbers that seem off or any players that weren't drafted end up getting minutes, it was due to a limitation in the game. Enjoy!

--

Kevin Knox's shaky sophomore season can't seem to get any worse. Following his porous real-life shooting, he's a one-game favorite for the 2K20 Tankathon MVP for his 6-20 shooting night and lackadaisical defense. Team Macri as a whole scored just 73 points, securing the blowout loss over Team Verts, 95-73.

"I've never been prouder of a Knicks loss than I am today," Macri, the GM of the squad, said following the loss, clearly satisfied with his team-building. "I'm confident that my bricklayers will continue to be the best gang that couldn't shoot straight in the history of 2K sports." 

Team Macri was one of the few teams in this bracket to set up a genuine, functioning NBA lineup with everyone playing their correct position, and the approach has paid dividends thus far.

Adding to Knox's scoring woes were Dick Barnett with his 6-18 performance, Damyean Dotson going 3-18 and Chris Dudley a meager 2-12.

On the other end, Team Verts's all-bigs strategy gave the GM a victory he didn't seek out. Three of his players scored over 20 and three had double-digit rebounds. Taj Gibson especially stole the show with a 22-15 night on 11-16 shooting from the field.

"It's unbelievable," Vertsberger said. "Even when I try to lose, I win. It's just natural to me. I could draft [a team with] five Mardy Collins and I'd bring home the chip. It's in my DNA."

 View both teams' final box scores below. 

IMG_7888
Team Verts
IMG_7889
Team Macri
