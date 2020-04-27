AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: Team Lauren continues her winning ways in first round loss

David Vertsberger

Welcome to the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon, in which eight of our writers drafted every Knick available to us in NBA 2K20 in order to simulate a loser-take-all single-elimination bracket of the worst players to ever dawn the blue-and-orange. We will be posting results, interviews with the general managers and accompanying highlights with every game. Please note that if any jersey numbers that seem off or any players that weren't drafted end up getting minutes, it was due to a limitation in the game. Enjoy!

--

Team Lauren, fresh off a championship win in the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tournament featuring the greatest Knicks of all-time, is off to a hot start in the Tankathon, dropping her first-round matchup 88-83 to Team Jackie.

"I'm super surprised I lost," Russell said of her team's performance. "I thought my team was too good."

Coaching may have made the difference as Coach Russell slated Marcus Camby at point guard, Iman Shumpert at center and Jared Jeffries at shooting guard in order to throw a wrinkle into her squad. The halfway-playable defensive roster performed as hoped offensively, shooting a putrid 33.6% from the field as a team. They made only three threes all night.

For Team Jackie, it seems a curse has emerged.

"Now Novak shoots 50 percent from three??!!" Powell said with irritation. "It's Murphy's Law that when I need him to stink he does well. He'll always be my problem child I guess... My new golden rule is: don't bet on Steve Novak."

Novak was aided in part my steady point guard play by Baron Davis and an efficient 24 points and 8 assists from Bill Bradley. This, and a meager 10-point third quarter from Team Lauren sealed this game's fate.

You can view both teams' box scores below, and the first round continues later this week.

image1 (2)
Team Jackie
image0 (1)
Team Lauren
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evaluating Scott Perry's draft record

It has been reported that Scott Perry will still be with the Knicks through the 2020 NBA Draft. His draft record suggests that maybe that isn't such a bad thing.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/27: The Case for Considering Kevin Love, Linsanity Back, and more

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, April 27.

Chris Molicki

Should the Knicks Make a Run at Kevin Love?

Want to make any Knicks fan shudder? Say the name "Kevin Love." But is the reputation warranted? Taking a closer look could be more useful that it seems at first glance.

Jonathan Macri

Knicks Roundup 4/26: Team Practice Facilities to be Opened If Allowed by State

Read about the latest step towards resuming Knicks basketball here:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Roundup 4/25: First Responders' Incredible Work Not Going Unnoticed

See what the Knicks have been doing to celebrate those working on COVID-19 relief here:

Kris Pursiainen

Checking Back In With Your New York Knicks During Quarantine

Catching up with the New York Knicks' players via social media

Lauren Russell

Knicks Keep or Cut: Taj Gibson

The Knicks have a number of decisions to make about player options and free agents this offseason. In this installment: Taj Gibson.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: Team Macri puts up just 73 points to advance

David Vertsberger

Knicks Daily Roundup 4/24: Kevin Knox Analysis, 2K Tankathon Teams, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, April 24.

Chris Molicki

Knicks 2K20 Tankathon draft: David's tankathon team

I've got this in the bag.

David Vertsberger