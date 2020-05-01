Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: Point Bobby takes 41 shots, leads Team Alex to loss

Welcome to the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon, in which eight of our writers drafted every Knick available to us in NBA 2K20 in order to simulate a loser-take-all single-elimination bracket of the worst players to ever dawn the blue-and-orange. We will be posting results, interviews with the general managers and accompanying highlights with every game. Please note that if any jersey numbers that seem off or any players that weren't drafted end up getting minutes, it was due to a limitation in the game. Enjoy!

--

When Team Alex drafted Bobby Portis to play point guard, this was the type of game they were hoping for in this 2K20 fantasy tankathon.

"Point Bobby was everything I could've ever asked," Wolfe said following his 87-79 loss. "He took 41 shots and made 14! And 1-10 from three! Great work by Bobby."

Team Alex saw Portis-esque inefficiency down their lineup, with only one of their players finishing with more points than field goal attempts. As a whole they shot just 24.8% from the field, capped by an impressively putrid nine-point second quarter.

"I knew having a defensive stopper like David Wingate could make my defense too potent, and sadly, that came true," Howard Megdal of Team Howard said.

Megdal's much-criticized pick of Frank Ntilikina came back to bite him, as the point guard scored a career-high 24 points on 6-for-9 shooting from three and racked up seven boards and seven dimes. Even playing Ntilikina out of position, at center, wasn't enough to dull his power.

"Howard's biggest mistake was taking Frank Ntilikina in a tanking draft," Wolfe remarked. "Frank's a winning player."

Team Howard got help from other sources, namely Dennis Smith Jr.'s 3-12 shooting and Julius Randle's 7-22, six turnover night.

"I'm obviously pleased with what I got out of Dennis Smith Jr, for him to find a way to miss 12 shots in just 23 minutes reflects the faith I had in him," Megdal said. "The belief that Julius Randle would find ways to force the action at any position, it's gratifying to see it all come to fruition."

Unfortunately for Megdal his team didn't stink quite enough, and Team Alex looks prime for a run at the Tankathon championship. He'll face off against Team Macri in the second round. Both

Team Howard