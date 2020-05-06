AllKnicks
Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: Team Alex celebrates loss in rivalry game

David Vertsberger

Welcome to the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon, in which eight of our writers drafted every Knick available to us in NBA 2K20 in order to simulate a loser-take-all single-elimination bracket of the worst players to ever dawn the blue-and-orange. We will be posting results, interviews with the general managers and accompanying highlights with every game. Please note that if any jersey numbers that seem off or any players that weren't drafted end up getting minutes, it was due to a limitation in the game. Enjoy!

--

The Knicks SI team tries its best to keep cordial and professional, even in the heat of battle. The 2K20 Fantasy Tournament and Tankathon have pinned our writers against eachother in the highest of stakes, but throughout the way we've remained a team. Perhaps, until now.

"This win (loss) is dedicated to all those times that bum Jon Macri stole my players in the first draft," Alex Wolfe, GM of Team Alex, said following a 94-83 loss to Team Macri. "It's good to know that in the realm of tanking, strategy can win out when you pick late in the fantasy draft."

The strategy thus far for Team Alex has been point-Bobby Portis surrounded by point guards either out of their prime or named Elfrid Payton. It's working out. Two 12-point quarters helped secure this loss, with dreadful shooting from Charlie Ward (3-for-17) leading the pack.

"Bobby actually played a little too well in this game," Wolfe said.

For Team Macri, their GM expected a lot more out of his guys. Though Kevin Knox chipped in with a solid 9-26 shooting night along with six turnovers, Dick Barnett forgot what tournament he was in and the team's rebounding was enough to drag them to victory.

"I never thought anything would top the ignominy of winning the last game of the 2014-15 season, but alas, I was mistaken," Macri said of the win.

Team Alex will face off against the winner of Team Chris and Team Lauren which will be played later this week. Box sc

image0 (3)
Team Macri
image1 (4)
Team Alex
