My Knicks 2K20 Team is Going to Win, But I Need Them To Lose

Lauren Russell

Hey, it's me, Lauren, the reigning champ of the Knicks SI 2k tournament. I wanted just put that out there because this next tournament is not going to result in a W for me, or should I say an L. 

For the next Knicks SI tournament, the goal is to lose, if you win you're eliminated. That meant all of us were drafting the worst team we possibly could. In the last draft, I had the first overall pick, this draft I had the last one. I guess back to back picks are becoming my thing. 

I thought I had a plan going into this draft, but it kind of disappeared by my third pick. My original plan was to draft all bigs, I wanted no guards on my team. Well, that didn't work, I think other people had that same plan as well. So by the time my third pick came around all the bigs had high 70s, low 80s 2k ratings. 

So at that point, my strategy went out the window and I was totally "freestyling" my draft. It was a mess. I am very disappointed in myself and my lack of preparation. 

With my first pick, I took Anthony Bonner who has a 70 overall rating. His outside scoring has a 52 rating while his 3 point shot has a 46 rating. These numbers aligned with my original plan of wanting to have all bigs and stretching the floor as little as possible. 

With the next pick, I selected Jarred Jeffries. He has a 74 overall rating, his outside scoring is rated a 60. After, this selection my plan fell apart. My next pick was number 24 overall, which means 14 picks happened in between the two. 

So when I went to select a big their ratings were all too high, the lowest available were all in the high 70s. So I was stuck. Do I stick to my philosophy and just take all bigs no matter their rating? Or do I play into the 2k algorithm and go with the lowest-rated available? 

Since I had back to back picks I decided to try both thought processes. For the lowest rated players left, I went with Iman Shumpert, who has a 74 2k rating. Although I am nervous he might shoot some 3's. Then to go back to my original plan of picking all bigs, I chose Marcus Camby who has a 79 overall 2k rating. 

Time for my last pick, number 40 overall, last pick of the draft. This was my worst pick by far. I was still "half" trying to draft all bigs even though it wasn't working. 

I drafted Dave DeBusschere. I know please don't roast me for drafting a Hall of Famer in a draft where we were trying to assemble a team of the worst possible players. I mean I did have the last pick, so it would make sense for me to have the best player on my team. I selected his player from the 71-72 Knicks which has an 83 overall rating. His 3pt shot is rated a 69 so that is somewhat, keyword somewhat of a positive for me. 

My draft was a mess, I should have had a more complex strategy. Well, here's to hoping I at least lose one game. 

  

