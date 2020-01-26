AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

RJ Barrett Making Progress, Still Out: So Who Is Playing More for Knicks?

Howard Megdal

The news was decidedly mixed on Saturday concerning New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett, who has been out since January 16 with a sprained ankle. 

The Knicks announced Saturday that Barrett, who was on crutches following that January 16 game against Phoenix, has transitioned to a walking boot.

However, don't count on a return in the immediate future. The team is, as expected, taking it slow with Barrett, and will re-evaluate him over the next week.

With Barrett out over the last four games, the Knicks are 1-3, with a different offensive distribution. Barrett had been in double digits in shot attempts for the previous 18 games prior to his injury, and even got up eight of them against Phoenix before leaving mid-game.

But the Knicks are finding other offensive answers as Barrett recovers. More shots from Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock and Bobby Portis have followed, with all three elevating their profiles ahead of the February 6 trade deadline.

It's also meant more time on the court, and more opportunity, for Damyean Dotson, with his play drawing praise from Mike Miller during Friday night's postgame avail with reporters.

Notably, the Knicks have not used this opportunity to play Kevin Knox in any roles that would replace or augment Barrett's typical production out of the 2/3. The current staff clearly sees him as more of a stretch four, if anything — he hasn't gotten many minutes, period, of late.

As ever, this is a development season. Even the temporary loss of the team's lottery pick should be an opportunity.

How that changes once the trade deadline passes, though, will tell us even more about what the team will do in such situations. And the latest injury update provides hope for the Knicks that the post-deadline equation will include a healthy Barrett, too.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Much Do the Knicks Need Mitchell Robinson to Shoot?

Defining a role for the breakout Knicks star

Howard Megdal

by

Ct33

Knicks hit a wall against Raptors to Mike Miller's chagrin

David Vertsberger

Mitchell Robinson continues to evolve vs Raptors

David Vertsberger

Dennis Smith Jr. Needs More Runway

A plan for the Knicks' guard must extend beyond the next two weeks

Howard Megdal

by

Ct33

Lakers 100, Knicks 92: A Question of Degrees

How the Knicks find solace in smaller progress

Howard Megdal

Inside Lisa Willis' Process with the Westchester Knicks, Part II

An inside look at how Lisa Willis prepares the Westchester Knicks to become New York Knicks

Jackie Powell

How Knicks Will Use Dennis Smith Jr. against Lakers and Other Notes

The point guard returns, Marcus Morris Sr. too, and how the Lakers present challenges.

Howard Megdal

New York Knicks Midseason Report Card: Kevin Knox Edition

A statistical check-in on last year's lottery pick

Howard Megdal

by

Ct33

Inside Lisa Willis' Process with the Westchester Knicks

An inside look at how Lisa Willis prepares the Westchester Knicks to become New York Knicks

Jackie Powell

Knicks Snap Three-Game Skid, Thrash Cavs

Cleveland was just the team the Knicks needed to face on MLK Day

Alex Wolfe