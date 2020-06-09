Morning Knicks 6/9: Knicks Can Make Transactions, Mitch Makes History, and More

-According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA will allow a "transaction window" for all 30 teams, starting on June 22, to allow free agents and two-way players to be signed. While the Knicks do not currently have an open roster spot for such moves, it doesn't mean they can't get creative. As mentioned to me by my colleague Kris Pursiainen and also in my other co-worker Jonathan Macri's Knicks Film School newsletter, Leon Rose's new brain trust, particularly Brock Aller, could look to waive a player like Maurice Harkless and sign a young player from the G-League. Westchester's own Lamar Peters comes to mind as a guy the Knicks could lock up so they can see more of him next season. The hope is that Aller can get creative to make winning moves for the franchise within the margins.

-The Knicks won't be part of the NBA's return, but that doesn't mean fans won't have something to root for. The writers of Knicks SI will be publishing articles about which teams Knicks fans should be watching. I'm up first with a focus on the Toronto Raptors. Knicks fans can dream of all the unrealistic free agents they want, but if they somehow get Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri, that move would lead to consistent winning. You can read more on why Toronto winning back-to-back titles could benefit the Knicks.

-Mitchell Robinson has officially made history. As Forbes's Tommy Beer tweeted, Robinson's field goal percentage of .742 is his final number with the Knicks season ending, beating Wilt Chamberlain's mark of .727 for highest field goal percentage in a single season. It's a monumental accomplishment for the second year big man and one of the reasons why Knicks fans are salivating over Mitch's potential.

-James Dolan continues to take criticism after his lack of statement about the murder of George Floyd and racial injustice. Former NBA player Caron Butler spoke out in an interview by Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype about Dolan's silence. Butler said it was a bad decision to not stand up for what is right, and he wonders if Knicks players could have a hard time finding motivation to give it their all for such an owner. The Knicks are the only NBA team that has not issued a statement on Floyd. You can read more about Butler's comments from Marc Berman of The New York Post.