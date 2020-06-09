AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Morning Knicks 6/9: Knicks Can Make Transactions, Mitch Makes History, and More

Chris Molicki

-According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA will allow a "transaction window" for all 30 teams, starting on June 22, to allow free agents and two-way players to be signed. While the Knicks do not currently have an open roster spot for such moves, it doesn't mean they can't get creative. As mentioned to me by my colleague Kris Pursiainen and also in my other co-worker Jonathan Macri's Knicks Film School newsletter, Leon Rose's new brain trust, particularly Brock Aller, could look to waive a player like Maurice Harkless and sign a young player from the G-League. Westchester's own Lamar Peters comes to mind as a guy the Knicks could lock up so they can see more of him next season. The hope is that Aller can get creative to make winning moves for the franchise within the margins.

-The Knicks won't be part of the NBA's return, but that doesn't mean fans won't have something to root for. The writers of Knicks SI will be publishing articles about which teams Knicks fans should be watching. I'm up first with a focus on the Toronto Raptors. Knicks fans can dream of all the unrealistic free agents they want, but if they somehow get Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri, that move would lead to consistent winning. You can read more on why Toronto winning back-to-back titles could benefit the Knicks. 

-Mitchell Robinson has officially made history. As Forbes's Tommy Beer tweeted, Robinson's field goal percentage of .742 is his final number with the Knicks season ending, beating Wilt Chamberlain's mark of .727 for highest field goal percentage in a single season. It's a monumental accomplishment for the second year big man and one of the reasons why Knicks fans are salivating over Mitch's potential. 

-James Dolan continues to take criticism after his lack of statement about the murder of George Floyd and racial injustice. Former NBA player Caron Butler spoke out in an interview by Alex Kennedy of Hoopshype about Dolan's silence. Butler said it was a bad decision to not stand up for what is right, and he wonders if Knicks players could have a hard time finding motivation to give it their all for such an owner. The Knicks are the only NBA team that has not issued a statement on Floyd. You can read more about Butler's comments from Marc Berman of The New York Post. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Return: Knicks Fans Should Root for the Toronto Raptors

The Knicks won't be back this season, but fans can root for their neighbors up North to help the franchise.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 6/8: Knicks Looking Toward Offseason, Van Gundy Endorses Thibs, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, June 8.

Chris Molicki

Was the Knicks Season a Waste of Time?

Few would argue that this season's results were anything but underwhelming, but does that also mean it was a waste of time? The answer isn't as simple as it seems.

Jonathan Macri

by

Ct33

Should the Knicks Pursue LaMelo Ball?

Read what Kris Pursiainen has to say about Illawarra Hawks point guard LaMelo Ball and whether or not the Knicks should be looking to find a way to bring him to New York City here:

Kris Pursiainen

by

Ct33

Checking In With The Knicks Via Social Media - Week of June 1st

Team members spoke out about George Floyd, the state of the country

Lauren Russell

How Devin Vassell Might Fit in New York

Read what Kris Pursiainen thinks about the Florida State sophomore Devin Vassell and his potential fit on the New York Knicks here:

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 6/5: NBA Return and Draft Dates Set, Knicks to Interview Mike Woodson, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, June 5.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 6/4: NBA Return Set, Knicks Not Included, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, June 4.

Chris Molicki

by

Ct33

Report: Knicks to interview Mike Woodson for head coaching position

A blast from the last

Howard Megdal

Checking In With The Knicks Via Social Media

Catching up with your favorite Knicks players via social media

Lauren Russell