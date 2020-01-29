AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Point Guard Intrigue Dominates before Knicks Face Grizzlies

Jonathan Macri

With the trade deadline now less than eight days away and the Knicks about to play their final home game before we cross the threshold on February 6, perhaps tonight is the beginning of the end.

Well, the beginning of the end of the current starting lineup, that is.

The Knicks sit with a record of 13-35 and the fourth lowest winning percentage in the NBA. Despite that fact, ever since RJ Barrett went down with an ankle injury two weeks ago, New York has trotted out a starting five featuring not a single player on a rookie contract. This is despite the fact that they have (counting two-way contracts) nine such players on the roster.

This has had the fanbase either in a tizzy or a state of apathy, depending on who you ask.

Regardless of the outside interest level, it is a choice that's been widely scrutinized by those still paying attention, especially when a team like the Hawks (12-36) currently has a starting five comprised entirely of first, second or third-year kiddos.

The Knicks have chosen a different path for their rebuild thus far, especially since Mike Miller took over, opting instead to keep their young players together in the bench unit rather than to begin the game. The results have actually been quite good.

The quintet that has received the most time of late has featured Frank Ntilikina running point for Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, Damyean Dotson and lone vet Bobby Portis. That grouping has a positive 16.3 net rating in 64 minutes.

Despite that lofty figure, Miller switched it up last night in Charlotte, going instead with Dennis Smith Jr. in Ntilikina's place. That grouping has been a less than exciting minus 1.9 in 50 minutes.

When asked before the game about the switch, Miller defaulted to coach-speak about matchups and the like:

In reality, perhaps it was a sign that on a roster full of vets, it's Smith Jr. who is the most likely to get moved before next Thursday's deadline. Whether he gets more time tonight - and what he does with that time - may help answer that question (Miller was noncommittal when asked who his backup point guard would be).

There's no question about the engine of the opposing team, however, and the Knicks coach stated it would take a team effort to slow down Ja Morant. Specifically, the Knicks would need to get in his driving lanes to avoid the type of downhill attack he thrives on.

That would seem to scream Frank Ntilikina's name. Whether anyone is listening is a different story.

One thing is for certain. If nothing else, the Knicks would be well-served to use these last 35 games to avoid going into next season with the same question that's been hanging over this franchise for the better part of the last 15 years: is the point guard of the future on this roster, and if not, where can we get him?

Memphis found there answer. It's time for New York to follow suit.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Run out of Time to Make 4th Quarter Comeback vs Hornets

Knicks vs Hornets Recap

Lauren Russell

Knicks Players and Personalities React To Kobe Bryant News

New York's team sent its condolences across the country to Los Angeles

Alex Wolfe

The Knicks Beat the Nets, But It Didn't Seem To Matter Much

Kobe Bryant's untimely death loomed heavy over the Garden Sunday

Alex Wolfe

Knicks-Nets Rivalry Game Takes a Back Seat to Tragic Kobe Bryant News

A Los Angeles legend honored in New York

Alex Wolfe

RJ Barrett Making Progress, Still Out: So Who Is Playing More for Knicks?

Hopeful signs for a return coming for Knicks, but meanwhile, who benefits?

Howard Megdal

How Much Do the Knicks Need Mitchell Robinson to Shoot?

Defining a role for the breakout Knicks star

Howard Megdal

by

Ct33

Knicks hit a wall against Raptors to Mike Miller's chagrin

David Vertsberger

Mitchell Robinson continues to evolve vs Raptors

David Vertsberger

Dennis Smith Jr. Needs More Runway

A plan for the Knicks' guard must extend beyond the next two weeks

Howard Megdal

by

Ct33

Lakers 100, Knicks 92: A Question of Degrees

How the Knicks find solace in smaller progress

Howard Megdal