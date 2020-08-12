AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Morning Knicks 8/12: Knicks Hire Kenny Payne to Be Assistant Coach, DSJ's Future, and More

Chris Molicki

-It's official: ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks have hired Kentucky's Kenny Payne to be an assistant coach on Tom Thibodeau's staff. Payne becomes the first new assistant, although former Knicks' head coaches Mike Woodson and Mike Miller are also expected to join the group. Payne's success at Kentucky, rave reviews, and connections within the NBA should fit perfectly in New York with Leon Rose and Payne's friend William Wesley. John Calipari had put out a statement about how lucky the Knicks are to be getting Payne, and former Wildcat Kevin Knox was thrilled about the hiring on his birthday. You can read more about the major coaching move from our own Kris Pusiainen. You can also check out other writers' thoughts on the Payne hire, like SNY's Danny Abriano and Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. Bondy also reported that Payne will earn more than $1.5 million next year, making him one of the higher-paid assistants in the NBA. 

-With the new regime of Leon Rose and Tom Thibodeau in place, some current Knicks' players could be on the chopping block. One player whose fate is very much up in the air is Dennis Smith Jr. The mercurial guard has yet to put it together in the NBA, and it's now or never. Marc Berman of The New York Post discussed Smith Jr.s' future in his latest mailbag and whether the former N.C. St. product will have one last chance to succeed in New York. Berman also answered questions about how certain potential draft picks and current players could fare under Thibodeau.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: Knicks Hire Kenny Payne as an Assistant Coach

Leon Rose has made the first official addition to Tom Thibodeau's previously "empty" coaching staff in the Associate Head Coach of the University of Kentucky, Kenny Payne. Read more about the move here

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 8/11: Virtual Draft Lottery Set for August 20, Targeting Marcus Smart, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, August 11.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Bubble Player to Watch: Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart might be the heart and soul of the Celtics, but there's reason to think he could be had this offseason for the right price. If so, the Knicks would be wise to pounce.

Jonathan Macri

by

93til_infinity

Morning Knicks 8/10: Kenny Payne Considering Assistant Position, Delete 8 Bubble Update, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, August 10.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of August 7)

knicks news: Catching up with the New York Knicks via social media

Lauren Russell

How the Knicks Should Navigate the 2020 NBA Draft

Many rumors regarding the Knicks' strategy in the 2020 NBA Draft have circulated, but their actual potential approaches remain unknown; here's a guide that the Knicks can follow to succeed in this fall's draft.

Kris Pursiainen

Five Ideal Fits for Tom Thibodeau's Knicks

Last week we looked at five of Tom Thibodeau's former players who could wind up on the Knicks. This week, we're highlighting five more who are "Thibs Guys" and don't even know it yet.

Jonathan Macri

Why the Knicks Should Consider Drafting Desmond Bane

Read about what the wing from TCU can bring to New York here

Kris Pursiainen

Derek Fisher Perfectly Encapsulates the Knicks

Fisher's tenure in New York was over quickly, but the mistakes made will not be forgotten soon.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 8/7: Kemba Was Close to Knicks, R.J. Working Hard in Offseason, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, August 7.

Chris Molicki