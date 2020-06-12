AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Knicks to Add Alex Kline to Scouting Department

Kris Pursiainen

Leon Rose and the New York Knicks have made another addition to the team's new-look front office. Alex Kline, who describes himself as a "High School Basketball Manager/Waterboy turned National High School Basketball Recruiting Analyst turned NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans Front Office member", has now turned into a New York Knicks' scout - as first reported by Mike Vorkunov, who included that Kline will be assuming a "larger" scouting role with the team.

Vorkunov added in his report that Kline may only be 26 years old, but already has an impressive resume as a scout, which includes making the Forbes 30 under 30 sports list at the age of 19 when he was working as a reporter in the world of college basketball. Before joining the Pelicans as a scout in early 2016, Kline ran his own scouting website for four years, worked as a consultant under former NBA executive Leo Papile for two years, and has spent nine years running and directing charity events in memory of his late mother, Mary Kline, to help raise money to fight cancer. 

When the Philadelphia Inquirer asked Kline about what he does with the Pelicans, he responded that his biggest responsibility is college scouting, and that he likes to "be the first one there, the last one there," because "you never know who you’re going to meet." Kline certainly seems to have the work ethic fans would hope that all of their team's staff members and players share. 

While running the Mary Kline high school all-star game, Kline made connections with a multitude of players ranging from Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell, Markelle Fultz, Michael Porter Jr., and Jamal Murray, to Derrick Jones, Mikal Bridges, Ryan Arcidiacono, and De'Andre Bembry. He raised over $130,000 for the fight against cancer over the first six years of the event, which he started at the age of 16.

This latest update from Mike Vorkunov may give fans another glimpse into what Kline may be like as a front office member; he has already begun making contributions to the team's efforts to build a competitive roster.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morning Knicks 6/12: Lillard Thought He Was Going to Be a Knick, Spike Lee Comments on James Dolan, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, June 12.

Chris Molicki

Why Knicks Fans Should Have Their Eyes on the Oklahoma City Thunder

Read Kris Pursiainen's take on why fans of the New York Knicks might want to give some Oklahoma City Thunder games a watch once the NBA returns this summer:

Kris Pursiainen

Morning Knicks 6/11: Knicks Want Big Who Can Shoot, Who to Watch in the NBA's Return, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, June 11.

Chris Molicki

NBA return: Why Knicks fans should be watching the Philadelphia 76ers

We know Leon Rose was hired to go big game hunting, and there is no bigger target than Joel Embiid

Jonathan Macri

Morning Knicks 6/10: Knicks Finally Release Statement on George Floyd, Thibodeau's Potential Fit in New York, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, June 10.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 6/9: Knicks Can Make Transactions, Mitch Makes History, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, June 9.

Chris Molicki

NBA Return: Knicks Fans Should Root for the Toronto Raptors

The Knicks won't be back this season, but fans can root for their neighbors up North to help the franchise.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 6/8: Knicks Looking Toward Offseason, Van Gundy Endorses Thibs, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, June 8.

Chris Molicki

Was the Knicks Season a Waste of Time?

Few would argue that this season's results were anything but underwhelming, but does that also mean it was a waste of time? The answer isn't as simple as it seems.

Jonathan Macri

by

Ct33

Should the Knicks Pursue LaMelo Ball?

Read what Kris Pursiainen has to say about Illawarra Hawks point guard LaMelo Ball and whether or not the Knicks should be looking to find a way to bring him to New York City here:

Kris Pursiainen

by

Ct33