Morning Knicks 7/10: Knicks Interview Tom Thibodeau, LaMelo Prefers Knicks, and More

-The presumed favorite for the Knicks' head coaching search has made his pitch. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Tom Thibodeau interviewed with the Knicks yesterday. In a few weeks, Knicks fans will see whether or not the interview was a formality and Thibs winds up with the job. You can read more about Thibodeau and the interview from Marc Berman of The New York Post.

-Destiny is a powerful thing. SNY's Ian Begley reported that "multiple teams believe (LaMelo) Ball and those in his circle prefer that he lands in New York." We saw Ball's father proclaim his son Lonzo would wind up as a Laker, and that came through. While LaVar doesn't control everything, we've seen players desire to go to a specific location and wind up there. Even if the Knicks don't get lottery luck, there's still a chance they wind up with LaMelo.

-Tuesday was the 10-year anniversary of The Decision: LeBron James's televised announcement on leaving his hometown Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat and form a super team. James went from being beloved to being revered by many, but more importantly, the effects of the way he handled the decision and what he chose to do are still being felt today. The NBA has shifted drastically with many stars copying LeBron. But perhaps most importantly, James showed the world the power athletes have with using their platform. Our own Jonathan Macri wrote about The Decision and why it continues to have an influence on the league today. Jonathan explains how recent criticism of Damyean Dotson and fallout from that shows how The Decision has changed the athlete landscape.

-Jason Kidd is one of the coaches in the Knicks' search with experience as the head honcho. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov's broke down Kidd's background in his latest piece on the Knicks' head coaching candidates. Kidd would bring an outside chance of acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the negatives may outweigh the prayer of the Greek Freak.