Knicks Look To Build On Monday's Big Win Tonight vs Jazz

After an impressive win vs the Rockets Monday, the Knicks look to continue their victorious ways tonight vs the Jazz. Both New York and Utah are coming into this game on a two-game win streak.

The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson tonight who is out with a sore left hamstring according to the Knicks PR Twitter account. Kevin Knox who was listed with a contused left leg will be available. Reggie Bullock will also return tonight after dealing with an illness. Interim head coach Mike Miller also mentioned in the pregame press conference that the Knicks starters will remain the same.

If Robinson was healthy there was almost guaranteed to be an intense matchup vs the Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert. It seems Gibson and Portis will now have to handle his assignment.

“We’re going to have to do a good job of closing. It’s been an emphasis for us the last month that we do a better job trying to take the number down of 3’s, that people are making,” Mike Miller said during his pregame press conference, on playing defense vs this Utah team that is shooting 38% from beyond the arc. Defending the arc has been an issue for this Knicks team throughout the season.

RJ Barrett will be looking to pick up right where he left off Monday night when he scored 27 points, tying his career-high.

“He can really score,” Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said pregame. “I think you can get fixated on a player that can really score, sometimes not appreciated the other things they can do on the court.”

Playing at Madison Square Garden is a homecoming in a sense for Utah’s Donavan Mitchell who was born and raised in the tri-state area.

The Knicks look to make it three wins in a row tonight on the Garden floor, tip-off is at 7:30.