Knicks Look To Take The Win On Leon Rose's First Official Day as President

NEW YORK - Today marks the start of a new era for New York Knicks basketball. It has been announced that Leon Rose is officially the new Knicks President.

According to interim head coach Mike Miller, Rose spoke to both the Knicks staff and players at shootaround this morning. As for what was said, Miller would not go into specifics but did say, “it was just introductory, it was just everybody getting to know each other and that we’re all in here together.”

The players also would not go into details of what was said but did have some words of praise about Rose. “He’s an amazing person, he’s a stand-up person,” Julius Randle said of the new team president.

On the court tonight, the Knicks look to slow down the red-hot Houston Rockets who have won six games in a row. In the two teams' previous matchup, that was just one week ago, New York suffered a 123-112 loss. “We gave up too many easy ones to a team that can really score and attacks you in different ways. We were trying to be in coverage a few times, and we weren’t really connected in coverages a couple of times,” Miller said of the teams play vs the Rockets last week.

Houston was without Russell Westbrook in that game, who has been playing outstanding recently. It will be a challenge to slow down Westbrook who has averaged 35 points in his last seven games, including a 41-point performance vs the Celtics on Saturday.

Miller said pregame how impressed he was with Houston’s post defense. So how will the Knicks offense counter it, “I think it’s going to take an extra pass. It’s not going to be one pass that leads to the play. It’s going to have to be like the hockey assist, it moves, it moves, and we find it. “

The Knicks offense will definitely need to be clicking tonight if they want to have a chance of taking down the sharpshooting combo of Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Although it is a tough matchup at hand, I’m sure Leon Rose would like to finish his first official day as Knicks president with a New York win.