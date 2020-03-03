AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Look To Take The Win On Leon Rose's First Official Day as President

Lauren Russell

NEW YORK - Today marks the start of a new era for New York Knicks basketball. It has been announced that Leon Rose is officially the new Knicks President.

According to interim head coach Mike Miller, Rose spoke to both the Knicks staff and players at shootaround this morning. As for what was said, Miller would not go into specifics but did say, “it was just introductory, it was just everybody getting to know each other and that we’re all in here together.”

The players also would not go into details of what was said but did have some words of praise about Rose. “He’s an amazing person, he’s a stand-up person,” Julius Randle said of the new team president.

On the court tonight, the Knicks look to slow down the red-hot Houston Rockets who have won six games in a row. In the two teams' previous matchup, that was just one week ago, New York suffered a 123-112 loss. “We gave up too many easy ones to a team that can really score and attacks you in different ways. We were trying to be in coverage a few times, and we weren’t really connected in coverages a couple of times,” Miller said of the teams play vs the Rockets last week.

Houston was without Russell Westbrook in that game, who has been playing outstanding recently. It will be a challenge to slow down Westbrook who has averaged 35 points in his last seven games, including a 41-point performance vs the Celtics on Saturday.

Miller said pregame how impressed he was with Houston’s post defense. So how will the Knicks offense counter it, “I think it’s going to take an extra pass. It’s not going to be one pass that leads to the play. It’s going to have to be like the hockey assist, it moves, it moves, and we find it. “

The Knicks offense will definitely need to be clicking tonight if they want to have a chance of taking down the sharpshooting combo of Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Although it is a tough matchup at hand, I’m sure Leon Rose would like to finish his first official day as Knicks president with a New York win. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leon Rose Hire Made Official

The Leon Rose era has begun in New York City. What will the beginning of his tenure look like?

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/2: Leon Rose Coming Soon, Mitch Chases History, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, March 2

Chris Molicki

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/1/20: Young Duo Shines Against Chicago

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Sunday, March 1

Kris Pursiainen

RJ Barrett shows off his James Harden in most efficient outing of the year

R.J. Barrett unleashed a devastating stepback three, among a host of impressive plays in an 8-10 shooting performance that helped secure a home win for the Knicks.

David Vertsberger

The era of Mitchell Robinson is here

Mitchell Robinson has erupted in recent games, but it's only a sign of things to come for the stardom-bound young center.

David Vertsberger

Knicks Daily Roundup 2/29/20: Potential Reunion with Carmelo Anthony?

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Saturday, February 29

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks Daily Roundup 2/28: Loss in Philly, Randle Praises Leon Rose

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, February 28

Chris Molicki

The Knicks Lost (Again) But One Thing is Now Overwhelmingly True

Mitchell Robinson's time on the bench should be over after he completely changed the complexity of the Knicks' defense once again.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Rally Late Again, But Fall 115-106 to the 76ers

Moe Harkless exploded in the third but the Knicks once again couldn't deliver the final blow

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Look to Break Skid Against Injury-Ridden Sixers

The Knicks face the injury-riddled 76ers, but they're not in a position to take anyone lightly right now.

Alex Wolfe