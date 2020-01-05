KnicksMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks fight valiantly but lose to Clippers

Jonathan Macri

In a season full of referendums on the Knicks - first that put the front office on blast for their choices this summer, then that got David Fizdale axed, and most recently on Mike Miller and how real the Knicks' turnaround under his watch has been - Sunday's game against the Clippers felt like another one.

Not far removed from their best stretch of play this season but coming off a disappointing but not dispiriting loss to Phoenix, there was an eye on how New York would come out against the presumptive title favorites, especially after what was perhaps LA's worst performance of the season. Even with Kawhi Leonard resting, this would be a worthy test.

Well there the Knicks were, down only 3 with under 30 seconds to go after taking just about every punch the Clippers could deliver. It was an effort largely commensurate with what we've been seeing for a month now. With Paul George fouled out, it even looked like they could pull it out for a few brief, fleeting moments late.

But then Lou Williams - who seemingly didn't miss today - made a floater, putting the Clippers up by five and essentially sealing the game. Regardless, in what turned out to be a three-point loss, the Knicks had nothing to hang their head about today. 

Of course this game and this season have been nothing resembling what they hoped it would be in June, or even September. But that ship has sailed. Questions remain about the young players, the coach, and most importantly, the men guiding the front office and how they'll approach the next 30 days leading up to the trade deadline.

As they all should. Moral victories don't provide any answers, in pen or pencil. But you take what you can get.

Today, fans could take away a few things. Primarily, the Knicks prize rookie responded to perhaps the worst week of his young career with easily his best game of the season. 

It wasn't so much that RJ Barrett had 24 points on 11 shots, but how he went about getting them, putting his head down and bulldozing his way to the line 11 times, showing no fear of the place that has caused him so many headaches over the last three months. He knocked down 9 of those freebies, and looks to have skirted the rookie wall, at least for the moment. No one would argue that this is how he must play to be successful.

The star of the day, however, is someone fans are quite split over. Marcus Morris was impeccable, scoring a career high 38 points on an absurdly low 19 shots. Some feel he should not be traded under any circumstances. Others feel like New York should take the best deal they can get. If the Knicks' brass chooses the latter, the Clippers may just emerge as the highest bidder after today. He was that good.

And then there was Coach Miller, the man Knick fans have happily thrown their support behind since he took over. Afterwards, he predictably praised his team's heart, effort and grit. This is the same roster that routinely showed none of those things for David Fizdale. Simply put, Miller gives them a chance to win more often than not.

It wasn't perfect. Montrez Harrell - also a monster today - showed Mitchell Robinson that he has a ways to go before he's versatile enough to hang with the very best and most brutish. But even Robinson responded well with some nice defensive possessions in the second half, a reminder that his time might not be here yet, but it is coming.

There were also self-inflicted wounds. The Knicks missed their usual maddening allotment of free throws - 13 today - and got hit with four techs. They obviously loomed large with the final score.

But there was more good than bad, for today at least. Now New York will go out of the frying pan and into the fire to see if they can keep the momentum moving. Back to Staples they go, to face the Lakers, on Tuesday.

Another test awaits.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elfrid Payton and Dennis Smith Jr. Questionable for Phoenix; Frank Could Start

Jonathan Macri

With two of the Knicks three point guards in limbo to start their road trip, Frank Ntilikina may get another shot at the starting job

WATCH: Mitchell Robinson on What Fueled His Perfect Night

Lauren Russell

Perfection From Mitchell Robinson Leads the Knicks to Victory Over Carmelo Anthony and the Trail Blazers

Lauren Russell

Mitchell Robinson was a perfect 11-11 from the field in tonights 117-93 victory

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Halftime Report

Lauren Russell

Mitchell Robinson's 16 points lead all scorers at the half

Carmelo Anthony Returns to the Garden

Lauren Russell

Carmelo Anthony returns to the Garden for the first time since 2017

Howard Megdal

Great what-if from Ian Begley

Knicks Finally Bully-Up Against Brooklyn

Jonathan Macri

The Knicks wanted it more on a night when their opponent couldn't hit anything, but they aren't about to complain.

Knicks and Nets in a Dogfight

Jonathan Macri

First half thoughts from Knicks Nets round 3

The Knicks Hope Brooklyn is a Mirror Image of Their Future

Jonathan Macri

The Knicks have never been very patient, but perhaps tonight will be a reminder of what can happen when you are

Wizards 121, Knicks 115: Lack of focus costs the Knicks again

Alex Wolfe

A bad shootaround apparently set the stage for a bad game