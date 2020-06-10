Morning Knicks 6/10: Knicks Finally Release Statement on George Floyd, Thibodeau's Potential Fit in New York, and More

-The Knicks finally released a statement about the murder of George Floyd, becoming the last NBA team to do so. You can see the full statement on Twitter here. While it's better late than never, it's upsetting that it took so long that for the organization to speak out. Additionally, many employees were reportedly unhappy with James Dolan's silence, and it still took longer than any other team.

-Tom Thibodeau as the Knicks' next head coach isn't a done deal, but the assumption is Thibs is the guy Leon Rose will go with. In any case, Knicks fans will surely want to read up on Thibodeau and learn more about him. The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov wrote an informative piece analyzing Thibodeau, his resume, and how he would fit in with the Knicks. Additionally, SNY's Ian Begley noted that Thibodeau's arrival in both Chicago and Minnesota led to an increase in wins in his first year with the teams. Both teams had more talent than New York does now, but any sort of improvement would be welcomed by Knicks fans.

While Thibodeau is the favorite, it's possible current interim head coach Mike Miller is kept around in some capacity. Begley reported that some people in the organization have a "strong desire" for Miller to remain on the staff. Posting and Toasting's Joe Flynn wrote about Miller and whether the team should look to have him stay. Miller has proven himself with both the Westchester and New York Knicks to be a valuable coach, and the two teams have shown visible improvements with him under the helm. By all accounts, the players like him, and consistency is key in the NBA. If Miller isn't the head coach, the team should do whatever it can to find a role for him.