Morning Knicks 7/22: Kenny Atkinson Interviews Again, Knicks Expected to Hire One Candidate as Assistant, and More

-New York interviewed a head coach on Monday—and it wasn't Tom Thibodeau. Our own Jonathan Macri reported that the Knicks spoke with Kenny Atkinson for a third interview, something that not all candidates have gotten. However, Marc Berman of The New York Post followed up and confirmed the interview, but he said it was unclear as to whether it was Atkinson's second or third interview with the franchise. Finally, Newsday's Steve Popper chimed in and reported that this was Atkinson's second interview. It's hard to say what this could mean for the Knicks' head coaching search, but apparently, Atkinson's candidacy is not dead yet. Our own Alex Wolfe has more about these reports here.

Perhaps, Atkinson will be joining the Knicks as an assistant coach. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks are expected to "hire at least one of the current head-coaching candidates as an assistant on the next head coach’s staff." It's unclear as to whether Atkinson would want to be an assistant, but it isn't out of the question. Mike Miller and Mike Woodson, two former Knicks' assistants-turned-head coaches, seem like the most likely choices for that role.

-Everyone's favorite Frenchman will be taking the court—just not in Orlando. Daily Knicks posted that Frank Ntilikina was working out in Paris and appears to be playing in a summer league tournament in France. This should give Frank some valuable experience as he continues to grow his game and hopes to be a part of the Knicks' long-term future. You can read more about Nitlikina's offseason plans from Jeffrey Bellone of Daily Knicks.

-The Draft Lottery was a sad night for Knicks fans last year. They'll see if Leon Rose can bring them some luck in 2020. The Athletic's Sham Charania reported that the Draft Lottery will be held on August 20, which was moved up from the previous date of August 25. Knicks fans will now be waiting less than a month to see if the squad can get LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, or another different maker.

-The Knicks nabbed one of the top G-League guards in Jared Harper during the NBA transaction window. By all accounts, Leon Rose and company are excited with the acquisition, and Harper himself thinks New York is the perfect spot. Marc Berman of The New York Post interviewed Harper, talking to him about his situation landing with the Knicks, what he has been doing during the offseason, and more. Harper averaged over 20 points per game in the G-League and said he models his game off of Damian Lillard. If he can become half as good as Lillard is, the pickup will be a steal for the Knicks.

-Taj Gibson has spent the majority of his off-time from basketball doing good for others. That trend continued, as Gibson will pay for the funeral and wake of one-year-old Davell Gardner, who was shot and killed in Bed-Stuy. It's an incredible gesture, and should come as now surprise, as Gibson and his foundation have been doing so much for others in need during these tough times. You can read more about the story from Rose Adams of the Brooklyn Paper.

-Charles Oakley has made his prediction on who the Knicks will hire as their next head coach. Oakley believes Tom Thibodeau will indeed get the job, but he also said that New York has a long way to go besides hiring a new head coach and citing that the team needs a "superstar." Perhaps Leon Rose can solve that problem too. Marc Berman of The New York Post has more on Oakley's comments.