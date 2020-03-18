Introducing The Knicks SI 2k20 Fantasy Tournament
Howard Megdal
Here at Knicks SI, we have been batting around ideas to keep us all sane without real, on-the-court basketball. Accordingly, with NBA 2k20 available to us, we made the decision to combine our statistical analysis with our favorite players, and held a 2k20 draft among our eight primary writers.
I took a randomizer and generated a draft order, then we picked all day on Tuesday, in a snake draft style. Our universe of possibles wasn't every Knick, however, but rather those available in the 2k20 universe. That is: the current team, the '11-'12 team, the '98-'99 team, the '94-'95 team, the '71-'72 team and the all-time team.
So how did the draft shake out? Take a look:
1. Lauren Patrick Ewing All Time
2. Howard Walt Frazier All Time
3. Macri Willis Reed All Time
4. Verts Carmelo Anthony All Time
5. Chris Dave DeBusschere All Time
6. Kris Bernard King All Time
7. Alex Allan Houston All Time
8. Jackie Richie Guerin All Time
9. Jackie Micheal Ray Richardson All Time
10. Alex Amar’e Stoudemire All Time
11. Kris Earl Monroe All time
12. Chris John Starks All Time
13. Verts Jerry Lucas ’72 Knicks
14. Macri Jeremy Lin ’11 Knicks
15. Howard Tyson Chandler ’11 Knicks
16. Lauren Dick Barnett All Time
17. Lauren Kristaps Porzingis All Time
18. Howard Charles Oakley All Time
19. Macri Latrell Sprewell ’98 Knicks
20. Verts J.R. Smith ’11 Knicks
21. Chris Mitchell Robinson ’19 Knicks
22. Kris Julius Randle ’19 Knicks
23. Alex Derek Harper ’94 Knicks
24. Jackie RJ Barrett ’19 Knicks
25. Jackie Steve Novak ’11 Knicks
26. Alex Larry Johnson ’98 Knicks
27. Kris Marcus Camby ’98 Knicks
28. Chris Bill Bradley ’72 Knicks
29. Verts Charlie Ward ’98 Knicks
30. Macri Taj Gibson ’19 Knicks
31. Howard Hubert Davis ’94 Knicks
32. Lauren Elfrid Payton ’19 Knicks
33. Lauren Charles Smith ’94 Knicks
34. Howard Bobby Portis ’19 Knicks
35. Macri Frank Ntilikina ’19 Knicks
36. Verts Iman Shumpert ’11 Knicks
37. Chris Baron Davis ’11 Knicks
38. Kris Damyean Dotson ’19 Knicks
39. Alex Allonzo Trier ’19 Knicks
40. Jackie Herb Williams ’98 Knicks
Over the next few days, we'll be releasing our rationales for these picks, one team at a time. And then we'll be simulating these matchups, fatigue-free, five-on-five, and giving you a Knicks tournament for the ages.
The goal: watching, remembering our favorite players engaged in the game of basketball. Here at Knicks SI, the current health crisis simply means a shifting of our window. I conceived of this place as something that allows us all to explore the past, present and future of all things New York Knicks.
We'll continue to cover the present, even as it offers unexpected challenges. We'll look at the future, too, and never stop telling stories out of the past.
Thanks for being part of all we do.