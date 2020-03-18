Introducing The Knicks SI 2k20 Fantasy Tournament

Here at Knicks SI, we have been batting around ideas to keep us all sane without real, on-the-court basketball. Accordingly, with NBA 2k20 available to us, we made the decision to combine our statistical analysis with our favorite players, and held a 2k20 draft among our eight primary writers.

I took a randomizer and generated a draft order, then we picked all day on Tuesday, in a snake draft style. Our universe of possibles wasn't every Knick, however, but rather those available in the 2k20 universe. That is: the current team, the '11-'12 team, the '98-'99 team, the '94-'95 team, the '71-'72 team and the all-time team.

So how did the draft shake out? Take a look:

1. Lauren Patrick Ewing All Time

2. Howard Walt Frazier All Time

3. Macri Willis Reed All Time

4. Verts Carmelo Anthony All Time

5. Chris Dave DeBusschere All Time

6. Kris Bernard King All Time

7. Alex Allan Houston All Time

8. Jackie Richie Guerin All Time

9. Jackie Micheal Ray Richardson All Time

10. Alex Amar’e Stoudemire All Time

11. Kris Earl Monroe All time

12. Chris John Starks All Time

13. Verts Jerry Lucas ’72 Knicks

14. Macri Jeremy Lin ’11 Knicks

15. Howard Tyson Chandler ’11 Knicks

16. Lauren Dick Barnett All Time

17. Lauren Kristaps Porzingis All Time

18. Howard Charles Oakley All Time

19. Macri Latrell Sprewell ’98 Knicks

20. Verts J.R. Smith ’11 Knicks

21. Chris Mitchell Robinson ’19 Knicks

22. Kris Julius Randle ’19 Knicks

23. Alex Derek Harper ’94 Knicks

24. Jackie RJ Barrett ’19 Knicks

25. Jackie Steve Novak ’11 Knicks

26. Alex Larry Johnson ’98 Knicks

27. Kris Marcus Camby ’98 Knicks

28. Chris Bill Bradley ’72 Knicks

29. Verts Charlie Ward ’98 Knicks

30. Macri Taj Gibson ’19 Knicks

31. Howard Hubert Davis ’94 Knicks

32. Lauren Elfrid Payton ’19 Knicks

33. Lauren Charles Smith ’94 Knicks

34. Howard Bobby Portis ’19 Knicks

35. Macri Frank Ntilikina ’19 Knicks

36. Verts Iman Shumpert ’11 Knicks

37. Chris Baron Davis ’11 Knicks

38. Kris Damyean Dotson ’19 Knicks

39. Alex Allonzo Trier ’19 Knicks

40. Jackie Herb Williams ’98 Knicks

Over the next few days, we'll be releasing our rationales for these picks, one team at a time. And then we'll be simulating these matchups, fatigue-free, five-on-five, and giving you a Knicks tournament for the ages.

The goal: watching, remembering our favorite players engaged in the game of basketball. Here at Knicks SI, the current health crisis simply means a shifting of our window. I conceived of this place as something that allows us all to explore the past, present and future of all things New York Knicks.

We'll continue to cover the present, even as it offers unexpected challenges. We'll look at the future, too, and never stop telling stories out of the past.

Thanks for being part of all we do.