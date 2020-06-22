The Knicks' next head coach? How about their current one?

Each of the now close to dozen choices rumored to be interviewing for the position of next head coach of the New York Knicks brings their own individual disposition to the table, and President Leon Rose has a chance to shape his vision for the team's future around what he values most.

If it's Tom Thibodeau, fans should expect a renewed focus on defense and work ethic a la the Knicks of decades past, as well as a commitment to compete. Hiring Kenny Atkinson would reflect faith in New York's young core and his ability to develop it into a future winner. An Ime Udoka or Pat Delany brings a fresh, new face to the job.

But perhaps what the Knicks need most right now is something they've almost entirely lacked in their head coaching position since the turn of the century: continuity. And that's what Rose would be emphasizing if he decided to hire Mike Miller.

It may not be the most popular choice with proven veterans and spicier first-time names pining for the gig, but Miller spent four years within the Knicks organization as head coach of their Westchester G-League affiliate before being promoted to assistant then interim head coach at the NBA level. The results are there: G-League Coach of the Year in 2018, multiple winning seasons, postseason berths, NBA call-ups, and most recently going 17-27 after taking over a 4-18 team. He's been around and understands this franchise, and when he was thrown into the weeds of a losing season, in front of a hankering press with limited access to the suits above him making all the big decisions, Miller maneuvered with savvy and professionalism. On top of that, the locker room had nothing but praise for him throughout the year.

Giving Miller the keys would be a patently anti-Knicks this move is at its core. New York would be paying off years of progression and loyalty, a deviation from the franchise's usual attitude of seeing the next big shiny thing and saying, "thank you, next." It's boring, uncontroversial and simple. And with such a massive shake-up in basketball operations underway, it wouldn't hurt to have some institutional memory around to balance out the assortment of new faces coming in.

Think of the Knicks at this moment as an old Ferrari. That monster engine in there use to purr across the finish line, but it's rusty now, chugging along a vehicle that's seen better days. The windshield is shattered, it has a flat tire and it desperately needs a wash, top to bottom. You can promise potential drivers that it'll run good as new in short order, or let the guy who's driven it at its worst steer it in the right direction.