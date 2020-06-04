Morning Knicks 6/4: NBA Return Set, Knicks Not Included, and More

The NBA is back. The Knicks are not. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that the league will be returning with 22 teams, with each team playing eight regular season games on the way to the playoffs. The teams include those currently in the playoffs plus the Pelicans, Blazers, Suns, Kings, Spurs, and Wizards, with the eighth seed potentially up for grabs in a play-in tournament. The plan is expected to be approved during the NBA Board of Governors call today at 12:30 ET. The NBPA must also approve it. Games are expected to begin on July 31. You can read more about the NBA's Knick-less return and what it means for New York from our own Kris Pursiainen.

Knicks fans will likely be upset that the team won't be back to showcase young players like R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Frank Ntilikina, and Kevin Knox. However, this does give the organization more time to focus on the head coaching search and the 2020 NBA Draft. You can read more about the Knicks offseason that's about to begin from Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

-Now that the Knicks season is essentially over, New York can move forward with hiring Tom Thibodeau as expected. With Thibs in New York inching closer to a reality, SNY's Ian Begley spoke with one current and one former NBA head coach about what the former Bulls and Timberwolves head coach would bring to Madison Square Garden. Begley spoke with these coaches about the schemes Thibodeau would have, how he'd develop players, what he would do with minutes and playing time, and more insight about Leon Rose's top choice.

-Knicks fans can dive head first into the 2020 NBA Draft with the team being all but locked into the sixth spot in the lottery standings. Our own Kris Pursiainen has you covered with his draft scouting reports. You can read more on top lottery prospects, such as Deni Avdija, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, RJ Hampton, Killian Hayes, Onyeka Okongwu, and Obi Toppin.