Knicks gut out a tough win before tough decisions need to be made

Say this for the Knicks, a team that has as much of an excuse as any in the NBA for letting go of the rope this year: they're still trying.

After their most embarrassing all-around evening of the season on Wednesday night, between how they lost the game, their cool, and their good sense in the locker room afterwards, New York came out with maybe their best defensive effort of the season, winning 92-85 and holding the Pacers to 85 points, including 11 in the first quarter and 14 in the fourth.

After the game ended, Marcus Morris - the Knick hero in Indiana, as he's been for many of New York's victories this season - praised the overall team defense, but Dennis Smith Jr. in particular.

It was an astute observation, and a fitting one, as Morris and Smith Jr. are probably the two Knicks least likely to remain with the team after Thursday's deadline.

That impending date has been hanging over this team for some time now, and it's unclear whether victories so late in the 2019-20 campaign can - or should - alter the decision-making process for the team's brass.

If nothing else, Steve Mills and Scott Perry were reminded of a few things tonight. First and foremost, for as bad as things have been, a Knick team without Morris would look far, far worse. His 28 points on 21 shots were all huge, but he was their go-to-guy on possession after possession in the fourth, isolating his way to 12 points in the final quarter.

Whether he make his teammates better is a tougher question to answer than the impact he has on his team, but for tonight at least, it's tough to argue with the result.

As for Smith Jr., he got the start with Frank Ntilikina out due to a sore groin and Elfrid Payton serving his one-game suspension for his role in Wednesday's fracas. His shot wasn't falling - he fished 2-for-9 - but Smith Jr. played spirited defense and did a nice job directing the offense, netting a team-high six dimes.

From the locker room after the game, Dennis credited New York's effort in their most recent practice for setting the tone in Indiana, saying the effort carried over to the court on Saturday night. He didn't sound like someone rushing to relinquish his starting job (Miller was noncommittal on the subject in his postgame, but sounded like he wouldn't be making any changes).

Aside from Mook and DSJ, Julius Randle was also outstanding, finishing with 16 points and 18 huge rebounds. He was the biggest part of New York's utter dominance on the boards, to the tune of 57-34.

Signs like that - defending with gusto, hitting the glass, protecting the paint, not succumbing to runs (Indiana closed to within one to begin the fourth after the Knicks had a commanding lead for most of the game, but New York withstood the charge) - these are all things you want to see from a rebuilding team hopefully establishing a culture that has been sorely missing for far too long.

Speaking of defense, this is the sixth time in the last eight games the Knicks have held their opponent to 100 or fewer points. Even with some blips on the radar, New York has the fourth ranked defense in the NBA over that stretch. Regardless of who remains on the roster after Thursday's deadline, that has to be considered a good sign.

Now the Knicks head to Cleveland for a game on Monday night - their final contest before the front office has to make what I'm sure they feel are some difficult decisions.

We don't yet know what the last 30 games of this season are going to look like, or what their primary purpose will be.

For at least one more night though, against a sound playoff team on the road, the Knicks had a goal of winning the game at all costs.

For one of the few times this season, they met it.

Might as well enjoy it.