KnicksMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Miller preaches cross-court ball movement to mixed results

David Vertsberger

Prior to the Knicks' home bout against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, interim head coach Mike Miller preached ball movement - specifically getting it across to the weak side to find holes in their opponent's pressure defense.

"Our emphasis always is try to get the ball moving," Miller said. "We talk about attacking more on the second and the third sides, where we can be more effective getting into some longer closeouts and have a chance to move."

One of the biggest shortfalls for New York this season has been a lack of dynamic playmakers. Randle has taken it upon himself to seek out his teammates when defenders surround him, but his passing game hasn't developed enough to keep up. Elfrid Payton is arguably the Knicks' best passer, and he's missed most of the season. Frank Ntilikina and Dennis Smith Jr. have shown numerous flashes on that end, but their scoring hasn't threatened defenses enough to open the lanes they need.

The result? Possessions like the following:

Marcus Morris has been one of the most effective players for the Knicks this season, but he is not known for his creation for others. After the successful pump fake, he has two shooters open on the weak side but takes it to Brook Lopez instead. 

Here, Bobby Portis was pleading for the ball in the opposite corner, which is the type of pass Miller was hoping his team would make. This could have led to an open three, a pump fake into a four-on-three, a blow-by off a bad closeout, etc.

These aren't easy passes to make, especially against a team like the Bucks, and even when made the Knicks' spacing can interfere with their ability to convert. There were plays with one solid swing pass that would have been an easy score with one more, but that second dish never came. New York improved as the game went on at eyeing out opportunities across the court, and when they made sharp, timely passes in that direction their offense loosened up. It was too little too late though, and fundamentally there are few players on this team whose first instinct is to look for those opportunities, which is why this has been a flaw all season for the Knicks.

This issue didn't appear or dissipate with David Fizdale's firing. Roster construction cannot be boiled down to securing solid talent on flexible contracts - when your team lacks deeply in specific facets of the game, these vulnerabilities become easily exposed. The Knicks were supposed to be ball movers from the get-go, but they were never built as such.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Clyde Frazier delivers beautiful rendition of the birthday song

David Vertsberger

WATCH: Kevin Knox Has Some Goals, Here's How He Reaches Them With Knicks

Howard Megdal

Stretch four? Oversized two? Let's take a closer look

Halftime Three To The Head: RJ Barrett's Resurgence, Trae Young Still Impossible To Stop

Howard Megdal

Knicks thoughts from a rout

Marcus Morris Sr. On Knicks Reaching Playoffs: "That's the goal"

Howard Megdal

Proving a point as trade season hits full swing

Knicks 143, Hawks 120: "He Wants Us To Hoop"

Howard Megdal

Knicks making it simple and fun

Knicks Pregame Notes: Frank Ntilikina Still Starting, Sky's The Limit For Offense And More

Howard Megdal

Mike Miller's trying not to limit his new group

Kevin Knox, and how to avoid a draft bust

Jonathan Macri

Many metrics say that Kevin Knox has been one of the worst players in the league since he entered the NBA. In the last of my development series, here are some ways to hasten his progress.

WATCH Three To The Head, December 14, 2019: Elfrid Payton's impact for Knicks, Julius Randle's evolution and more

Howard Megdal

A pair of vital Knicks show up in Sacramento

In Defense of Paint Defense

Jonathan Macri

In part 2 of my development series, I take a look at the defense being played by an important member of New York's young core and why a little bit can go a long way.

WATCH: Howard Megdal on RJ Barrett/Mitchell Robinson lobs, Marcus Morris Sr. Trade Value and Kevin Knox's Role

Howard Megdal

Exploring what we learned from a rare Knicks win