Elfrid Payton Suspended One Game: Here's What It Means For The Knicks

The NBA announced Thursday night that Elfrid Payton of the New York Knicks has been suspended for one game over his actions in the waning moments of Wednesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Also suspended is Marko Guduric and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies. Marcus Morris Sr. and Jae Crowder each received fines for their role in the incident.

Crowder's fine is $25,000 for "escalating the on-court altercation", per the league, and Morris was fined $35,000, both for escalating the altercation and what the league called "derogatory comments" made following the game. For more on those comments, read our story from earlier today.

"We understand the NBA’s decision to fine and suspend Elfrid Payton, as well as fine Marcus Morris Sr. for their behavior during last night’s game," the Knicks said in a statement released Thursday night. "In addition, we agree that Marcus’ comments were offensive and unacceptable. While we do believe his apology was sincere, that type of speech does not reflect the values of respect and inclusion that our organization stands for, and can not be tolerated.”

For the Knicks, it means Saturday night will be with potentially multiple point guards. Payton is out, while Frank Ntilikina, who did not play Wednesday night, had a groin injury, per Mike Miller following the game.

That leaves Dennis Smith Jr. as primary ball handler and distributor against the Pacers. Smith hasn't played more than 14 minutes in a game since December 5, and has a 6-to-6 assist-to-turnover ratio in his two most recent stints on the floor.

There's been no update on Ntilikina — I'll be at practice tomorrow to find out more — but it could get ugly fast at Bankers Field House Saturday if he's not back to at least soak up some minutes at the point.

Opening night point guard RJ Barrett is still out as well. Other options include some minutes for Allonzo Trier, who has the word "iso" in his Twitter handle and refers to himself as a shooting guard, or calling on Westchester players Kadeem Allen or Lamar Peters, both of whom have posted assist percentages north of 28 in White Plains.