Knicks Players and Personalities React To Kobe Bryant News

Following the tragic news of the deaths of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, Knicks players and personalities reached out via social media and elsewhere to express their condolences and remembrances for the former Laker star.

The Knicks organization itself first offered a statement via their Twitter to remember Bryant:

Prior to the MSG Network broadcast, Mike Breen and Walt "Clyde" Frazier remembered some of Kobe's legacy:

As the game began, Breen noticeably struggled to get things going, but he and Frazier once again eulogized Bryant in whatever way they could:

Various Knick players reached out via social media as well. Knick sophomore Kevin Knox offered a simple "rest in peace" on Twitter:

Elfrid Payton offered prayers to Kobe's family and all of those involved in the crash:

Damyean Dotson offered a look at his Nike Kobe sneakers that he wore for last night's game, in addition to a message featuring 8/24 (Kobe's two numbers), a snake emoji (for Kobe's Black Mamba nickname) and yellow and purple hearts.

Wayne Ellington, who played with Bryant on the Lakers earlier in his career, mourned for his "idol" Kobe and Gianna's loss and offered his support to the Bryant family:

Reggie Bullock supported to the idea that NBA players should wear Nos. 8 and 24 on future Jan. 26 in honor of Kobe's memory:

Meanwhile, outside of social media, Taj Gibson and Marcus Morris shared thoughts on Bryant in the locker room postgame:

Other Knicks, like Frank Ntilikina and Bobby Portis, simply retweeted tributes to Bryant. Kobe's untimely death rocked the league Sunday, and the outpouring of support from Knicks players and others all over the league served as a testament to the impact he had on the sport.