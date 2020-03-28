Knicks Daily Roundup 3/28: Why Wayne Ellington Wasn't Bought Out

Marc Berman put out an article detailing the thought process behind a potential buyout for Wayne Ellington, and why a buyout didn't happen. The Knicks viewed Ellington as a true pro and good influence on the team's young players, so they held onto him at the deadline. GM Scott Perry and Ellington's agent, Mark Bartelstein, spoke about a buyout and Perry made his interest in keeping Wayne on the team clear. Wayne appreciated Perry's desire for him to remain on the team and decided that he would stay with the Knicks.

Marc Berman also reported today that Knicks forwards Julius Randle and Bobby Portis were donating $180,000 worth of meals to City Harvest. On top of this, the two donated $50,000 to other City Harvest programs. City Harvest's goal is to feed hungry New Yorkers; you can donate to them here.

In other charitable Knicks news, Steve Popper reported today that Dennis Smith Jr. made two significant contributions to his community today. He purchased food vouchers for 575 first responders at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina. Smith Jr. also purchased computers for 32 local students so that they could participate in virtual learning programs at their schools - the replacements for face-to-face classes.

These acts by these Knick players are commendable as well as heartwarming; this past season was the first in New York for both Randle and Portis, but both forwards made notable efforts to combat the negative effects of the COVID-19 virus on the people of the city.