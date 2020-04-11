Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Tony Jones wrote today for The Athletic that young Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is "reluctant" to salvage his relationship with center Rudy Gobert, who many believe contracted the COVID-19 virus and spread it to Mitchell through the means of his humorously intended yet incredibly sanitarily negligent antics.

A source told Charania, Amick, and Jones that the relationship between the two teammates "doesn't seem salvageable". This was all the invitation Knicks fans needed to begin mocking trades between New York and Utah involving Mitchell. Much of today was spent by the Knicks fanbase arguing over various points, such as whether we should trade for Mitchell, how large the package for Mitchell should be, and topics within that package such as whether rookie RJ Barrett should be included.

The New York Knickerbockers did not hire Leon Rose to be their President of Basketball Operations with the intention of tearing down the roster to tank and fully rebuild for numerous years - this is something we essentially know at this point. Rose will likely continue in the path of several Knicks presidents of the past and work to acquire star players to come and lead New York to the NBA Playoffs. Especially now, with the financial implications of the effects of the coronavirus, James Dolan will want to fill the seats of MSG with people. His way of going about this? Getting Leon Rose, and the decades worth of basketball expertise and connections that come along with him, to change the direction of this team going forward.

Trading for Mitchell would certainly be a move that I would support; this naturally depends on the value given up to acquire him. If the Jazz were to say that RJ Barrett and both Mavericks' first round draft picks would get the deal done - I would do it. The caliber of player that Mitchell can become as soon as next season is, in my opinion, the best case scenario for RJ Barrett. If Dolan's imperative to Rose is to win soon, attaching picks from what projects to be a good team to a rookie limited by shooting troubles to acquire a talent such as Mitchell wouldn't kill me. I would also send the Jazz a completely different kind of package, if they would somehow prefer a deal such as the combination of Knox, Smith Jr., Ntilikina, and the Mavericks' picks. This is unlikely to me.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (right) and Knicks guard Elfrid Payton (left) - photo by Andy Marlin

If the Knicks swung a deal for Mitchell, and played next season with their 2020 lottery pick at point guard, Mitchell at shooting guard, some free agent signing or Moe Harkless in a worst-case scenario at small forward, Julius Randle at power forward, and Mitchell Robinson at center, I wouldn't hate it. I would argue that this could get them in a position in the summer of 2021 to acquire a star free agent who wants to come join Mitchell and Robinson (I know Donovan's last name being Robinson's first name is strange), which would position the team to potentially reach the second or third round of the playoffs in the 2022 season depending on the caliber of their bench.

I wouldn't hate a move for Mitchell. Is it worth it to pull the trigger on a deal such as this one now no matter the price? What price will be worth acquiring the CAA client to Leon Rose?