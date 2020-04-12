Knicks Roundup 4/12: NBA Games Will Not Resume As Soon as Possible

It was reported by Baxter Holmes for ESPN that there is a large sentiment around those involved with the NBA that the season should not resume as soon as it safely can. This is because the players who do not have access to gyms or training facilities from the location in which they are self-quarantining to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus need time to train and get themselves back to game-ready condition. Holmes said that several team officials agree that there needs to be a month-long training period in between when games can safely resume and when they actually do. Teams are especially concerned about having their players be in the best shape possible going into playoff games.

The Knicks will not be competing in this year's playoffs, but this news is still important for fans of the team to note. If the regular season, even in some abbreviated manner, resumes once public health officials deem that professional sports are safe to begin being played, there are several Knicks players who do likely not have access to training facilities. These players would want time to train before any more regular season games are played between the Knicks and another team.

In draft news, Jonathan Givony wrote that Arizona freshman Josh Green told ESPN he will be entering the 2020 NBA Draft along with teammate Nico Mannion, who declared a few days ago. Green is a 6'6" 210lb wing who would provide athleticism, defensive skills, and shooting to whichever team drafts him. Green struggles shooting it on the move, but will be a good catch and shoot weapon. No other aspects of his offense truly stand out besides his ability to attack the rim, but that shouldn't be unexpected in such a weak overall draft class. Defensively, Green has the potential to be able to guard point guards, shooting guards, and small forwards - a level of versatility that would certainly help his chances to succeed in the NBA.

Green is projected to be selected in the middle of the first round, putting him out of range of any of the Knicks' picks. However, if the team were to move down from their lottery selection, or use the pick they acquired from the Clippers along with other assets to move up, and acquire Green, they would be adding a skilled 3 & D wing who has the ability to become a perennial NBA starter.