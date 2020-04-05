AllKnicks
Knicks Daily Roundup 4/5: NBA to Resume When Public Health Officials Give "All Clear"

Kris Pursiainen

Daniel Dale of CNN reported that Trump, in regards to pro sports leagues, said that they "gotta get back" because they weren't designed with shut downs in mind. Adrian Wojnarowski then reported on Adam Silver's comments on the matter of resuming the NBA, which were that the league will begin talks of a possible return once there is an "all clear" given from public health officials. 

Our own Jonathan Macri wrote about a potential variant of a "perfect" Knicks offseason, adding to his new series which analyzes potential routes Leon Rose could take in running the New York Knicks. His latest article details his "Win-Now" offseason that involves acquiring some interesting talent. You can read Jonathan's article here.

This would be a logical way of approaching the return of a professional sports league. Once doctors are confident that it would be safe to resume play, whether that is with or without fans, the league can begin talking about how to get things back up and running.

Shams Charania reported today that the Basketball Hall of Fame made official that Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett are First Ballot Hall of Famers in the Class of 2020. Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the Hall of Fame, had incredibly positive words to say about this year's class in general. 

In another effort by the NBA to fix the boredom brought upon all sports fans due to the suspension of professional sports, it was reported today by Adrian Wojnarowski that his sources say that the NBA and ESPN are working on televising games of H-O-R-S-E between "high-profile players". Players would be shooting their shots in their own gyms as to be isolated from each other. The details of this endeavor are still being finalized but it seems likely that this will be happening.

