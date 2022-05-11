Skip to main content

'Nixed?' Lakers' Russell Westbrook, Julius Randle & Zach LaVine Knicks Trade Idea

An intriguing deal proposed by ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams sends the Lakers star to New York.

The fate of Los Angeles Lakers star point guard Russell Westbrook will be one of the main storylines this NBA offseason. The New York Knicks might be sharing headlines.

A three-team trade discussed on the ESPN morning show "Keyshawn, JWill and Max" sends Westbrook to the New York after only one season in L.A. Former NBA guard and co-host Jay Williams proposes the Lakers dealing Westbrook and two first-round picks to the Knicks, with the Lakers getting max-deal-seeking free agent Zach LaVine from Chicago. The Bulls, in turn, would receive Julius Randle and Evan Fournier from the Knicks. 

While Westbrook is coming off a disappointing season where the Lakers failed to make the playoffs, he does have a $48 million left on his expiring contract. That figure, which the Knicks would get off the books in a year, plus the picks would conceivably put New Work in good position in the summer of 2023. The franchise could pursue a big-ticket free agent to pair with building block RJ Barrett. 

New York radio personality and MSG Network studio analyst Alan Hahn, a guest on the show, wasn't fully swayed by the proposal. 

"I don't hate it, but that's not my best option from my perspective if I'm running the Knicks," he said. "Selfishly, it's a good deal for the Knicks, if that's an option because it does clear up cap space, it's expiring, it's seeing if Russ just comes here and goes nuts, whatever."

Co-host Max Kellerman was a bit more sympathetic, saying he "liked" the deal for the Knicks. A sample of Twitter responses (see below) from Knicks fans was also polarizing. 

