Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: The G-League dream lives on

David Vertsberger

Welcome to the Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon, in which eight of our writers drafted every Knick available to us in NBA 2K20 in order to simulate a loser-take-all single-elimination bracket of the worst players to ever dawn the blue-and-orange. We will be posting results, interviews with the general managers and accompanying highlights with every game. Please note that if any jersey numbers that seem off or any players that weren't drafted end up getting minutes, it was due to a limitation in the game. Enjoy!

--

After six games, plenty of trash-talk and some of the worst digital basketball ever played, the Tankathon Finals are set. Team Chris mustered up just 65 points - a tournament-low - thanks to a six-point first quarter in a loss to Team Lauren, stopping her repeat short, 88-65.

"I'm really proud at how Bullock and Ellington stepped up," Chris Molicki said. "Going 6-for-25, they really showed the young guns something about how to tank."

While it was the G-League combo of Ignas Brazdeikis and Kenny Wooten who carried Team Chris in game one, their veterans stepped up this time around. Bullock and Ellington, normally decent long-ball threats, combined for 4-18 shooting from deep, having to toss up as much as they could in an offense made up entirely of J.R. Smith. Wooten may not have shot egregiously, but added eight turnovers. 

Team Lauren was just too competent on the other hand. Her team amassed 88 inefficient points but that turned out to be far too many. Russell's dreams of a repeat title ended.

 "I wish we shot more threes and just airballed them all," Russell said. "I knew I wasn't going to be back-to-back because of my poor draft, is what it is I guess."

Russell suffered a similar win as Team Verts, compiling a team of bigs in hopes their lack of spacing and ball-handling would prevail. This wasn't the case, as Marcus Camby and Dave DeBusschere dominated the boards, and Jared Jeffries and Iman Shumpert turned in not-terrible performances.

Now Team Chris prepares for a Finals match-up with Team Alex to decide the greatest loser of them all.

"I've beaten Alex before in our college newspaper days," Molicki said. "I expect the finals to go the same."

image0 (4)
Team Lauren
image1 (5)
Team Chris
