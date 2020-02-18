Westchester Knicks Sign Nate Hickman

While things are quiet in New York Knicks land, the Westchester Knicks brought in Columbia product Nate Hickman as a roster replacement for Ivan Rabb.

Rabb is playing for USA Basketball at AmeriCup through the end of February, giving the Peddie School graduate a chance to join the G-League Knicks once again.

Hickman, 6'4 and 175 pounds, played sparingly with Westchester last season, averaging 1.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists in seven games.

Rabb has been an absolute star for the WC Knicks, however, scoring 15.5 points and grabbing 11.5 rebounds per game. He'll be missed, and clearly, Hickman is not built to do the same things as the 6'10 Rabb.

But for a Knicks team that could use another young, versatile big — though Rabb's 25.4 percent mark from three this season limits his potential ceiling — it is worth keeping an eye on whether they give him a chance once he returns from AmeriCup qualifying.

Hickman worked his way into the starting lineup for his final two years at Columbia, but is the rare single-digit scorer at an Ivy League school to make the jump to the professional ranks.

The good news for Knicks fans hungry for more men's basketball while waiting for the Knicks to return to the floor Friday night against Indiana is that Westchester plays on Wednesday night at Raptors 905. That game will be broadcast on MSG at 7:30 PM EST, and features former Marquette standout Henry Ellenson on the opposing team.