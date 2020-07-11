AllKnicks
Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of July 10)

Lauren Russell

Mitchell Robinson

This summer there has been lots of talk of Mitchell Robison extending his shooting range next season. I feel like we need to call this summer, 'The summer of Mitch's jump shot'. This caption on the following photo he posted, "It’s time to unleash the beast 🤫" has to be in reference to his jump shot.

Robinson posted another TikTok video on his Instagram this week. He appears to be shooting corner threes in the video.

He also answered questions on his Instagram story, and of course, he was asked questions about his jump shot. 

IMG_9257
IMG_9256

This was my favorite, it made me laugh.

IMG_9258

Kevin Knox  

Kevin Knox posted two pictures of himself working in the gym this week.

RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett posted the following slideshow of pics on Instagram.

Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis posted a throwback Thursday picture from his college days. 

He also had a handful of other posts on Instagram.

This was one of his tweets from the week.

Damyean Dotson

Damyean Dotson is still streaming on Twitch, and honestly, I love how much he loves streaming. This is the first sentence of his Twitch bio, "LET’S MAKE STREAMING A LIFESTYLE!!" 

Julius Randle

Julius Randle posted on Instagram for his wife's birthday. The video on the second slide almost had that jump scare effect on me. (Watch it and you'll see what I mean)

On Twitter Randle congratulated Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on signing the richest sports contract in history. 

He also was happy to see Jamal Crawford sign a deal with the Nets as the NBA gets ready to resume the season in the Disney bubble. 

