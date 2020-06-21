AllKnicks
Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of June 19)

Lauren Russell

In this week's edition of the Knicks social media check-in, we have some birthday posts, a pair of custom kicks, and of course some footage from the court.

Kevin Knox

On Twitter, Kevin Knox used a recent trend, the "reply, retweet, like" trend I guess you could call it, to spread an important message. 

On Instagram, Knox posted the following picture with the caption "It’s too many mothers grieving, they killing us for no reason🙏🏽😢 - @lilbaby_1" which is a lyric from Lil Baby's most recent song titled The Bigger Picture. 

He also shared a post congratulating his brother.

RJ Barrett

On June 14th RJ Barrett turned 20! He posted this birthday photo.

Many of Barrett's teammates wished him a happy birthday in the comment section including Allonzo Trier, Damyean Dotson, Wayne Ellington, and Reggie Bullock. 

A handful of his teammates also posted birthday stories, including Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox.

IMG_8919
IMG_8918

Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis shared a video on Instagram reminding people to still take necessary precautions to protect themselves from coronavirus. 

WNBA superstar Candace Parker commented on the video too.

Screen Shot 2020-06-18 at 8.01.28 PM

He also posted about how he misses the NBA season.

Portis also looks to be in favor of the season starting back up at the end of July.

Allonzo Trier

Allonzo Trier seems to be enjoying the offseason, he posted some pictures of him offroading on an ATV.

Reggie Bullock

Reggie Bullock shared these awesome custom air force 1's on Instagram.

Mitchell Robinson

On Twitter, Mitchell Robinson quote retweeted a video of him in the gym. In the video, he is showing off his ability to shoot from deep, again. It seems we are seeing more and more of these videos where Robinson is shooting from beyond the arc. 

Could next season be the season we start seeing Robinson take shots from three-point land? 

