Morning Knicks 7/24: Knicks Still Interviewing Coaching Candidates Next Week, Front Office May Help Pick Staff, and More

-A head coach will not be chosen just yet by Leon Rose. SNY's Ian Begley reported that there will likely be more interviews next week with candidates, and no one person has received an offer or had contract negotiations. While the process may be slower than expected, Begley still notes that it should be done before July 31 and that Tom Thibodeau remains the favorite for the job. Fans may be impatient, but Rose is likely just doing his "due diligence" here and trying to get everything he can out of each coach during this interview process.

Marc Berman of The New York Post had some more interesting notes in regards to the Knicks' head coaching search. Berman said that Rose and the basketball operations team will likely have some influence on who will be on the next head coach's staff, citing that the team could keep Mike Miller and bring in Mike Woodson as assistants. While this has been predicted, the newer information Berman reported is that Thibodeau is fine with this, with one source saying he "trusts Leon." It seems like the former Knicks' assistant is ready to work with the current front office. You can read more about Rose's and Thibodeau's potential partnernship from Berman.

To top off the coaching news for the day, Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen says Kenny Atkinson would be "a hell of a coach" for the Knicks, according to Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. Plenty of coaching endorsements have been floated around during the coaching search, but this one is notable. Allen is a young player who developed under Atkinson. If the former Nets' coach somehow gets the job, Knicks fans will want Atkinson to do the same with New York's young players as he did with Allen.

-As the NBA Draft nears closer, it's mock draft season for fans on non NBA restart teams. The Athletic did a top five mock draft, with the Knicks lucking into the first overall pick. Many think LaMelo Ball is the play, but The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov went a different direction with the selection. Check out the article to see who Vorkunov chose and his reasoning.