Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks have Jamahl Mosley on their list of head coaching candidates, and the Dallas Mavericks have now granted Mosley, an assistant coach, permission to interview for the job. Mosley is in the midst of his fifth season as a member of the Mavericks, and has served as the team's defensive coordinator since the 2019 season.

Mosley has also been the head coach of the Mavericks Summer League team for the past three seasons, as well as an assistant coach at the USA Basketball minicamp in 2018 under Gregg Popovich. Before heading to Dallas, Mosley worked in player development and advance scouting for the Nuggets for two years, spent the next three years as an assistant coach in Denver, and then served as an assistant for the Cavaliers from 2010 to 2014.

Mosley is reportedly also a candidate for the head coaching vacancy in Cleveland, per Marc Stein. When writing about Jamahl Mosley for ESPN as one of the "hottest names on the NBA coaching market", Kevin Arnovitz described him as checking every box in terms of his "affability, discipline, mental fortitude, self-awareness, intellectual curiosity and energy," as well as bringing the added benefit of having spent years learning X's and O's from Rick Carlisle.

The list of rumored coaching candidates for the Knicks now includes Mike Miller, Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, Ime Udoka, Pat Delany, Chris Fleming, Will Hardy, and Jamahl Mosley. It was rumored that the team is planning to interview at least 8-10 coaches - it seems that Leon Rose is planning on interviewing candidates from various different franchises and positions within those franchises.