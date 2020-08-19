SI.com
Morning Knicks 8/19: Delete 8 Bubble is a Go, Knicks Coaching Staff News, and More

Chris Molicki

-After constant back and forth, the NBA is going to set up a bubble for the eight teams left out of the restart. As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA and NBPA are forming in-market bubbles for these teams from September 14 to October 6. In the bubble, the Knicks and seven other teams will finally get the chance to have both individual and team workouts. While games between teams may not happen, Tom Thibodeau will at least get to hit the court with his squad. Our own Kris Pursiainen breaks down what it means for the Knicks.

Thibodeau also added another member to his coaching staff. As reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Jazz assistant Johnnie Bryant was hired by the Knicks as an associate head coach. Bryant is well-respected around the league as a player development coach and worked closely with Donovan Mitchell during his time in Utah. You can read more about the Knicks' latest hire and what it means for current and future Knicks from our own Kris Pusiainen. 

In a more shocking move, Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News reported that Mike Miller will not be serving on Thibodeau's staff. It was widely expected that Miller, after driving some improvements in the wake of David Fizdale's firing, would at the very least become an assistant coach. Miller is pursuing other coaching opportunities, but if they do not work out, it's possible he's back with the Knicks in some capacity. You can read more about this from SNY's Ian Begley.

-As Knicks fans prep for the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, memories of 2019 are hard to push away. Dreams of Zion Williamson danced in the heads of fans who cheered for the team with the best odds at the top pick. Little did they know, the first year of the flattened lottery odds would doom New York. Our own Alex Wolfe was on the scene that night at Slattery's Midtown Pub with a horde of Knicks fans hanging on every pick revelation. When the Knicks avoided the fourth pick, there was jubilation. When the team wound up and number three, deflation ensued. Alex wrote about that night and what it was like. As I was there with him, I can attest to the massive range of emotions experienced.

