Sources: Leon Rose introduction soon as this week; Thibodeau "90%" likely to be new coach

It's been no secret that at some point before the end of the season, Leon Rose is going to become the next man tasked with guiding the Knicks to the long-awaited promised land.

"At some point" may be just a few days away.

Multiple sources tell SI.com that Rose's position as President of Basketball Operations for the Knicks will be made official either this week or next week, with a press conference likely coming soon thereafter.

Sources also confirmed that Rose was delayed in officially taking the job by his involvement in the Dwayne Wade "L3GACY" celebration this weekend in Miami, as first reported last week by Marc Berman of the New York Post. Rose, of course, is widely credited with helping bring together the "Big Three" of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh a decade ago.

Berman noted that Rose's appointment should be official by the time the Knicks play in Miami on March 13 — which is just under three weeks from now.

But sources confirmed to SI.com that with Wade's celebration now done, there's nothing else holding up the hire, and it should become official this week.

On the coaching front, some around the Knicks also feel as if Tom Thibodeau is becoming a stronger and stronger possibility for the head coaching position currently occupied by interim coach Mike Miller. One person with knowledge of their thinking put the odds at 90 percent that Thibs will get the job, with Miller staying on in some capacity.

Miller, of course, has done nothing but an admirable job since taking over for David Fizdale. The Knicks are 15th in defensive rating since he became coach, whereas they ranked 25th at the time Fizdale was ousted.

It's unclear at this point how amenable Miller would be to staying on in a reduced role, but perhaps the title of associate head coach would help sway him. Pat Sullivan, who has been something of a defensive coordinator under Miller, is also a safe bet to be retained.

Of course, all of these decisions will be more thoroughly vetted once Leon Rose officially takes over and begins assessing matters from within. One thing to watch for when he does: Miller has been steadfast that all lineup and rotation decisions are made with input from Scott Perry. Just how much that continues or in what way those decisions are altered with Rose at the helm remains to be seen.

We won't have to wait long to find out how it all will go.

The Knicks have 26 games remaining. By all indications, Rose will have an up close and personal view of most of them before he heads into the offseason and the real work begins.