WNBA Star Liz Cambage Responds to Marcus Morris's 'female tendencies' Comment

Lauren Russell

Wednesday night was a frustrating one for the Knicks on and off the court. On the court, Elfrid Payton shoved Jae Crowder to the ground after he shot a 3 with 48 seconds left in the game and the Grizzlies up 124-106. This led to multiple members of each team getting into a scuffle, one of those players was Marcus Morris.

When speaking on the incident postgame Marcus Morris said the following about Jae Crowder, “He plays the game a different way. He’s got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back the entire game. Like I said it’s a man’s game…..his game is soft, he’s soft, very woman-like.”

Morris’s choice of words raised eyebrows across the internet. He sent out an apology via Twitter soon after.

WNBA star Liz Cambage, who played last season for the Las Vegas Aces, also took to Twitter to let her thoughts be known about Morris’s comments.

She then responded to Marcus Morris’s apology, and in a separate tweet that followed wrote, “FEMALE TENDENCIES WINS GAMES THOUGH”

Morris replied to the WNBA All Star's tweet, apologizing again and complimenting women’s basketball.

Cambage accepted Morris’ apology and said via tweet, “It would mean a lot to see you courtside this coming WNBA season.”

In the end, it seems constructive dialogue helped diffuse this situation and who knows maybe we’ll see Marcus Morris sitting courtside at a NY Liberty game or another WNBA venue this upcoming season. 

