Mark Cuban Speaks Out on Jalen Brunson Dumping Mavs, Moving to Knicks

"You trade a player; you say it’s a business. You lose a player. It’s a business. It’s just the way it goes.”

“No hard feelings.''

That is the three-word version of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban's view of the most notable thing that's happened to his team this summer.

Dallas entered the offseason with a priority to retain the services of Jalen Brunson. He ultimately decided to sign a four-year, $104 million contract with the New York Knicks without even taking a meeting with the Mavs.

Brunson played a substantial role in the Mavericks' run to the Western Conference Finals. He stepped up while Luka Doncic was sidelined for the team's initial three games of the playoffs — leading Dallas to a 2-1 record while averaging 32.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

The Mavericks continued to received impressive production from Brunson after his breakout start to the postseason. In 18 playoff games, he averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Alongside Luka Doncic, who averaged 31.7 points, there wasn't a higher scoring duo in this year's playoffs.

Given how dynamic Doncic and Brunson were together, there was much excitement about what the future could look like for the Mavericks. Many insiders expected Brunson to re-sign to stay in Dallas long-term until closer to free agency opening.

There was significant speculation surrounding Brunson's conversations with the Knicks well before the official start of free agency. There were rumors about the Mavericks being upset with potential tampering preventing them from getting to meet with Brunson prior to him agreeing to a contract.

Cuban made it clear the team is going to leave it up to the NBA to determine if there was tampering involved in the Knicks' pursuit of Brunson. An investigation cannot occur unless the Mavs file a complaint.

“That’s all the league stuff,” Cuban said via The New York Daily News. “That’s not for us to say. It’s up to them.”

Cuban expressed his belief that Brunson didn't choose to join the Knicks due to money. He also confirmed the Mavericks never had the chance to make an actual offer before an agreement was reached with New York. Regardless, Cuban is understanding of Brunson's decision.

“It really wasn’t about the amount of money,” Cuban said. “We really didn’t get a chance to make an offer. It was Jalen’s choice. And I understand it. He knew those guys his entire life. He grew up there. It makes perfect sense.”

Cuban doesn't believe Brunson's decision was one made with money being the priority. He will have the opportunity to initiate his new team's half-court offense, play for a coaching staff that includes his father, and be in the largest market in the country.

