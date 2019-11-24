Knicks Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Mitchell Robinson reflects on DeAndre Jordan's mentorship

David Vertsberger

Mitchell Robinson's rookie season took off with one trade: the Kristaps Porzingis deal that brought DeAndre Jordan into the blue and orange. They established a mentor-mentee relationship that allowed Robinson to go on a tear down the stretch of the season. Jordan left the Knicks in free agency this past summer to join their crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets, and tonight Robinson faces his former mentor for the first time at Madison Square Garden tonight.

"It's going to be great, I played against him last time and it was kind of fun," Robinson told SI.com prior to the contest. When asked if there would be any trash talk between them, Robinson replied, "there might be." Incidentally, competitiveness is how their relationship was forged

"At practice he just tried to go at me, hard, and I wasn't having that," Robinson explained when asked how their bond began. "We just went at eachother in practice, he got me talking more."

Robinson has continued to show promise in his second season, partly due to the lessons Jordan imparted on him. His biggest takeaway from the vet? 

"Remembering plays," Robinson said. "He told me you need to try and remember each and every play that you can, as much as you can, that'll help your teammates out, being able to call it out early, get your guys in the right spot."

Robinson looks to use what he learned against the Nets tonight.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: David Fizdale on what Knicks can learn from Nets rebuild

David Vertsberger
0

Frank Ntilikina displays switchability vs Spurs

David Vertsberger
1

David Fizdale reacts to rumored schedule changes

David Vertsberger
0

Pop on Knicks young core: "Haven't watched them"

David Vertsberger
0

WATCH: Walt Frazier Says Wilt Is Only ‘Superman’ To Ever Play The Game, LeBron James Isn’t On His Mt. Rushmore

Rob Lep
0

An in-depth conversation with the ultimate Knick

Imagining A Different Path Forward For Knicks' Fourth Quarters

Howard Megdal
0

How The Knicks Lose Their Gains In The Final Period

Things Were Just a Little Different This Time

Alex Wolfe
0

Aggressive Knicks D leads to sizable halftime lead vs. Cavs

Alex Wolfe
0

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Pregame Notes: Revenge Game?

Alex Wolfe
0

Heartbreak at the Garden

Jonathan Macri
2 0

The Knicks good and bad was fully on display against the Hornets.